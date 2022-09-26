Do you ever feel like your metabolism is working against you? If so, you’re not alone. Nearly 90% (!!) of Americans are considered to be metabolically unhealthy, according to data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. In other words, most folks have a “slow” metabolism, which can affect the body’s ability to optimally support its most basic biological processes.

And while it’s true that genetics partially determine your metabolic rate, it doesn’t necessarily seal your fate; the things you do on a daily basis can have an even bigger impact. Translation? Lifestyle habits and behaviors provide ample opportunities to boost your metabolism and, ultimately, enhance your overall well-being.

Here, learn how to speed up your metabolism via approachable, multidimensional strategies, according to experts and science.