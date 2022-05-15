A Lunar Eclipse & Supermoon Is Coming: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign

The exact astrological full moon will peak at 12:15 am EST on Monday, May 15. The moon will be at 25 degrees Scorpio, with the sun opposing it at 25 degrees Taurus. This moon also features a total lunar eclipse, with the sun conjunct the north node in Taurus, and the moon conjunct the south node in Scorpio.

Because the moon (connected with emotions) is conjunct the south node (connected with the past), many people may be revisiting, reprocessing, and/or releasing people, feelings, and relationships from their past during this eclipse.

And since the moon is in Scorpio, there's also a distinct theme of emotional transformation present, with an opportunity to make a change or gain insight that helps us move toward our dharma or destiny. This is due to the sun’s connection to the north node (destiny) and Uranus (change/flash of insight) during this eclipse.

This eclipse, being in Scorpio, is also ruled by Pluto, which forms a favorable sextile relationship to the moon and south node, doubly emphasizing the transformational energies. And with Mars forming a trine to the moon and south node, it activates and infuses the eclipse with the energies of movement and assertion.

Eclipse effects sometimes take months or years to fully manifest. During the acute eclipse, energy is setting up that will have residual impact for several years.

I recommend checking the horoscope for your sun and rising signs—they may hold value for moon signs, as well.