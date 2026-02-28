Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse In Virgo
The month of March is kicking off with a bang, as a full moon total lunar eclipse heads our way. This eclipse closes out the eclipse portal we've been in since the solar eclipse in Pisces two weeks ago, so this full moon landing in Pisces opposite sign, Virgo. And not only that, but with the spring equinox right around the corner, this will be the last full moon of the astrological year.
It's set to peak on Tuesday, March 3, 2025, at 6:38 a.m. EST, but depending on your sign, we can all expect something a little different. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
It's time to clean up your act, Aries, with this Virgo full moon lunar eclipse spotlighting your sixth house of health, habits, and daily routines. Whether you need to revamp your rituals, let go of a bad habit, or literally clean house, now's the time to do it.
And keep in mind, eclipses tend to reveal what needs to change, so get clear on which habits are holding you back. If you've been neglecting certain areas of your life, it will be impossible to ignore right now. But this initiation is encouraging you to make big (and positive) adjustments to your routine. You got this!
Taurus
With the full moon lunar eclipse landing in your fifth house of creativity, expression, and joy, Taurus, this is a powerful time for you to lean into your creative process and celebrate yourself. Of course, if you're having difficulty doing that, this eclipse could reveal the things blocking you or holding you back.
We are in Pisces season after all, and Pisces is one of the most creative and ethereal signs of all. So embrace whimsy, pay attention to your dreams, and get comfortable with letting yourself be seen and heard. Under this lunation, you could make big strides in the spotlight.
Gemini
Prepare for some shakeups on the home front, Gemini; This full moon lunar eclipse in Virgo will be landing in your fourth house of home and family. Naturally, this might cause some emotional turbulence in your living quarters—but eclipses have a way of moving the plot forward whether we're ready or not.
Plus, Virgo asks us to find what needs improvement, and then to actually make those improvements. That being said, issues in your home might become impossible to ignore right now, but that's the point. Trust that any shifting dynamics with family, roommates, or your partner are ultimately for the best.
Cancer
Get it off your chest, Cancer! With this full moon lunar eclipse landing in your third house of communication, information and local networks, your mind could be absolutely spinning right now. And did we mention Mercury (the planet of communication) is retrograde, too? Yeah—this isn't an easy lunation for you.
Nevertheless, the conversations you have right now could be especially important. You'll want to take extra caution to think before you speak, while still striving to communicate authentically and honestly. Say what needs to be said, but do try to remain sensitive and grounded.
Leo
Money on your mind, Leo? With the full moon lighting up your second house of possessions and finances, it might be time to do some budgeting. At the very least, this is a good time to evaluate your financial status and take precautionary steps where needed, especially considering Mercury is retrograde.
Eclipses can bring up unexpected surprises as well, so be extra discerning if you're considering a big purchase (or maybe just hold off until Mercury goes direct). With this full moon in prudent Virgo, your best bet is to get organized, balance those checkbooks, and nix any bad habits that are draining your resources.
Virgo
With this full moon lunar eclipse in your sign, Virgo, it's lighting up your first house of self and identity. You've made it halfway through the year since your birthday, so this is like the ultimate checkpoint energy for you to assess how far you've come—and where you're going.
With the eclipse at play, be prepared for a dose (or two) of hard-to-swallow pills, but know that the things coming up under this moon are getting aired out so you can move forward. Not to mention, your ruling planet is currently retrograde, so you might feel especially scattered right now. Eclipse energy is not easy, especially when it's in your sign, so this is a time to slow down and trust your larger path in life.
Libra
This could be a heavy yet healing full moon lunar eclipse for you, Libra, as it lands in your 12th house of endings and the subconscious. In other words, this is a time for you to go slow—and go inward. With Mercury retrograde right now, you're getting an extra dose of reflection, so don't feel any pressure to be productive right now.
Rather, you'll be looking at your deeper patterns, fears, limiting beliefs, and illusions (whether you want to or not). The eclipse is forcing you to look at these things, while Virgo's influence motivates you to do better. Just remember to take it easy on yourself and trust that these things are coming up in order to be released, or in some cases, healthily integrated.
Scorpio
You're being ushered into the spotlight of this full moon lunar eclipse, Scorpio, as it moves through your 11th house of networks, humanitarianism, and larger community. You tend to be more on the mysterious side, of course, but this eclipse is challenging you to let yourself be seen so you can show up for others in the ways you're needed.
It's not always easy to put yourself out there, but Virgo is a sign of selfless service, and you'll feel that influence now. You know as well as anyone that community is essential, so this moon is removing the blocks that keep you from engaging with your community in meaningful ways.
Sagittarius
With this Virgo full moon lunar eclipse spotlighting your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career, Sagittarius, it's time to get clear on your professional goals. What is it that you really want from your career right now? What haven't you accomplished yet that you want to accomplish? These are the questions to ask yourself now.
With the influence of the eclipse, it's also possible that you could run up against some unexpected changes or endings within your workplace. Mercury is retrograde too, so we don't recommend making any rash decisions—but we also can't promise the eclipse won't come with some surprises.
Capricorn
Where can you create room for yourself to grow, evolve, and expand, Capricorn? With this full moon lunar eclipse amplifying your ninth house of travel and higher learning, you might be itching to push some boundaries, including your own. Of course, with the influence of the eclipse, you might also run into the very hurdles that hold you back from doing so.
If that's the case, trust that these challenges are portals to positive change. You tend to be a sign that can get "stuck in your ways," so be open to expanding your vision of yourself and the future. In fellow earth sign, Virgo, this moon reminds you of the power of knowledge and wisdom.
Aquarius
This will be a transformative and impactful full moon lunar eclipse for you, Aquarius, as it lights up your eighth house of rebirth, transformation, and intimacy. As the house associated with Scorpio, the eighth house is not only emotionally deep but also deals with close bonds—definitely foreign territory for airy, aloof Aquarius.
The energy of this moon is encouraging you to look at your own vulnerabilities and how you might be holding yourself back, especially in terms of intimate connections with yourself and others. Don't be afraid to open up a bit more than your normally would under these moonbeams, and further, look closer at any resistance around opening up that may come up.
Pisces
Your closest partnerships could feel like they're under a microscope right now, Pisces, as this full moon lunar eclipse highlights your seventh house of partnerships and long-term commitments. And with eclipses amplifying endings and letting go, you could be in for some changes in your relationship life.
Whether you're feeling challenged to shift relationships that aren't allowing you to grow, or let go of them entirely, this is a time to be true to yourself. Speak up for yourself about what's not working, and don't be afraid to ask for what you need. (Just remember that Mercury is retrograde in your sign, so you'll want to approach these conversations with extra caution.)
The takeaway
The Virgo full moon gives us one last chance to drop some baggage before the astrological new year. It's a reality check for our habits and routines, it reminds us to be practical and organized, and with the eclipse and Mercury retrograde at play this time around, it could come with some surprises.
No matter your sign, we'd all do well to slow down and reflect under this lunation, taking the lessons we learn into the coming spring season.