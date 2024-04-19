Advertisement
Ready For This Month's Full Moon In Scorpio? Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
The month of April is somehow already on its way out—but not without a full moon, first! As we enter Taurus season, this full moon will be in Taurus' opposite sign, Scorpio.
The moon will reach its peak on Tuesday, April 23, at 7:49 p.m. EST, but depending on where it lands in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
Hang on tight, Aries, because this full moon is going to be a big one for you. As astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, tells mindbodygreen, it's landing in your eighth house of transformation, vulnerability, and intimacy. "So this Full Moon is here to get you comfortable with the uncomfortable," she says.
This might look like deep vulnerability work, getting you in touch with your emotions, and feeling encouraged to share with those closest to you, Quinn explains. "You might even have an opportunity to connect with a romantic partner and share how you feel, so get curious about yourself opening up," she adds.
Taurus
With the Scorpio full moon landing in your seventh house of partnerships, Taurus, this is a relationship-oriented full moon for you (and that can include business partnerships as well!). According to Quinn, it's ultimately a time for you to get clear on which relationships are serving you and which ones are not.
"Which relationships do you have rose-colored glasses surrounding, where you instead need a good dose of reality?" Quinn suggests asking yourself. Think about themes of reciprocity and give-and-take in relationships, as well as any fears you have surrounding intimacy. What needs to be released so you can have healthier connections?
Gemini
Slowing down isn't your strong suit, Gemini, but under these moonbeams, it's what you need. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, this full moon lands in your sixth house of service, self care, and health, so it's time to tend to yourself. And if you've been neglecting yourself in any way, she adds, you're going to feel the push now to change some routines.
Consider asking yourself what needs to change for you to feel more healthy and at ease in your every day life. As Quinn says, "Now is the time to prioritize your energy and make sure you're taken care of, adding to take a spa day if you need it. "It's Taurus season, so luxuriate and pace yourself and you'll go farther."
Cancer
Feeling passionate, Cancer? With this Scorpio full moon spotlighting your fifth house of creativity, expression, and fertility, you could feel a passion project brewing. And as Quinn puts it, "Whatever is stirring in that heart of yours, let it out through self expression!"
Whether it's the written word, painting, singing, dancing, or any other creative pursuit, let yourself own the spotlight. And if it isn't coming naturally, assess what's holding you back from shining. Anything that "allows you to express those deeper emotions that are coming up and revealing themselves to you" is a good idea now, Quinn says.
Leo
How are things on the home front, Leo? With this Scorpio full moon landing in your fourth house of family and home, it's possible your home life needs tending to right now. The fourth house relates to emotional security, as well as maternal relationships, and Scorpio is inviting you to look more closely under the surface at what needs to be released.
As Quinn explains, you may be busy being the outgoing person that you are, but your home and family life may need a revamp or a rebalancing of sorts. "Give it your love so that it can keep giving to you in return," she adds.
Virgo
Something on your mind, Virgo? Most likely! With this intense Scorpio full moon lighting up your third house of communication and intellect, you might feel especially heady right now—or there could be something you need to get off your chest.
As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, now is the time to speak your truth. Remember we are still in Mercury retrograde, so choose your words wisely—but ultimately, "this full moon wants you to reveal truths unspoken to others and to yourself." She suggests asking yourself where you need to get real with yourself and have those hard conversations, adding that it will allow things to move forward how they need to.
Libra
Put down the wallet, Libra! This full moon lands in your second house of possessions and material security, and all jokes aside, it's an excellent opportunity for you to assess your budget and make any necessary adjustments. As Quinn puts it, take a look at your priorities, and what needs to be prioritized more or less from a financial perspective.
"Get clear on how you're spending your money and make sure you aren't letting money go someplace you're unaware of, like any recurring charges you're unaware," Quinn says, adding that this full moon for you is ultimately about making empowered financial and material decisions.
Scorpio
This is your full moon, Scorpio, spotlighting your first house of self and identity. When one door closes, another opens—and consider this a big door. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, "It's game-time for your transformation that has been brewing for some time, and now it is reaching its fullest potential."
And remember, full moons are about releasing things, so think of this as a time to purge what needs to be purged. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Quinn adds, you can move through the emotional landscape that comes up now and make breakthroughs to new heights.
Sagittarius
This could feel like a deep full moon for you, Sagittarius, as it moves through your 12th house of closure, endings, and the subconscious. As Quinn notes, "This full moon may have you feeling more recluse than usual, ready to be in hermit mode and feel the deeper emotions that come up and take longer to work through."
You're delving into the depths of your own psyche, she adds, which may also reveal limiting beliefs, but also deeper intuition and knowing. "Take the time with yourself to go there and see what you find. There will be some gems that you'll uncover, which will lead you to new pathways," Quinn says.
Capricorn
Time to put your networking hat on, Capricorn! As this full moon spotlights your eleventh house of networks and larger community, the focus for you now is on how you're showing up for humanity. And if you want to show up more but have fears or uncertainty, Quinn explains, this full moon invites you out of your comfort zone.
"This full moon is asking you to get in touch with your hesitations around your community, so you can show up fully as you," Quinn says. And BTW, this moon could also reveal communities or networks that you've outgrown, "where it might be time to leave," according to Quinn.
Aquarius
With the Scorpio full moon moving through your tenth house of public image and career, Aquarius, that's the name of the game for you right now. Or as Quinn tells mindbodygreen, think of this time as a revamp for your career and image.
She suggests asking yourself which aspects of your work are (and aren't) aligning with your purpose and deeper truth. "Get clear on what's important to you within your work environment and take time to work through the feelings that arise that are leading you towards higher levels of expansion within your work and purpose," Quinn explains.
Pisces
Feeling expansive, Pisces? The sky is the limit for you under this Scorpio full moon, as it moves through your ninth house of higher learning, philosophy, and travel. According to Quinn, if you've been getting the itch to travel, take a new class, or otherwise expand your horizons, now's your chance.
And if things have been getting in the way of allowing this to happen, she explains. "Get in touch with what is holding you back from your own expansion. Sit with it and feel it–but not for too long," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, adding to make sure to let it go so you can get on with your dreams and larger vision.
The takeaway
With the moon in secretive (and seductive) Scorpio, there's no telling what deep truths might be revealed to us under these moonbeams. But with your favorite full moon ritual on deck and a willingness to release, we can move forward from this Scorpio moon with greater understanding and transformation.
