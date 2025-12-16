Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Last New Moon Of 2025
It's hard to believe we're already rounding out Sagittarius season, yet Capricorn season and the winter solstice are just days away. But before we get there, we'll have one last surge of Sag energy with the Sagittarius new moon.
This new moon will be exact on Friday, December 19 at 8:43 p.m. EST, sparking optimism, fresh perspectives, and plenty of holiday cheer. Of course, depending on where this new moon lands in your birth chart, we can all expect something a little different. Here's what your sign needs to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising signs.
Aries
You're getting a double dose of Sagittarius under this new moon, Aries, as it lands in your ninth house travel and expansion—the very house associated with Sag! As such, this new moon is all about focusing on your dreams, expanding your mind, and asking for what you want.
The ninth house is all about freeing yourself from limits—whether those are physical limits or your own limiting beliefs. Right now, you're being asked to "go big or go home" when it comes to your goals, especially if one of those goals involves some sort of adventure, travel, or higher learning.
Taurus
With the Sag new moon moving through your eighth house of intimacy and rebirth, Taurus, you could be feeling transformed right now. Of course, with your stubborn streak, there's a chance you might be clinging to old patterns or routines.
But with Sagittarius at the wheel of this new moon, the comfort zone is not where you want to be—so step outside of it! The eighth house of your chart is all about emotional depth and intimacy, so you might use this energy to forge deeper bonds with those closest to you. Remember: Sagittarius doesn't apologize for what it wants.
Gemini
How are things on the relationship front, Gemini? As this new moon focuses on your seventh house of partnerships and longterm commitment, you could be feeling curious or adventurous about relationships right now. If you're single, for instance, it might be time to put yourself back out there again.
Already coupled up? This is the perfect opportunity to infuse new life into your relationship. Taking a trip would be fitting, considering Sagittarius rules travel, but you and your partner could also muse about goals for the new year and/or make a vision board together.
Cancer
As this Sag new moon amplifies your sixth house of self-care and routines, Cancer, it's time for you to focus on your habits. You tend to like hunkering into your shell, for example, but everyone needs to switch it up sometimes to keep things interesting.
Sagittarius is all about breaking barriers, so right now, get inspired to try new things or broaden your own perspective. Getting out of your comfort zone might be just the thing you need to feeling connected to yourself, and it doesn't need to be anything drastic. Treat yourself to a new self-care product, take a more scenic route to work, or try a new workout you've always wanted to try.
Leo
You should be feeling pretty good under this new moon, Leo, considering it's landing in your fifth house—the sector of your chart associated with your sign. Ruling creative expression, celebration, and joy, you've got the green light to enjoy all the holiday tidings and do what you do best: shine in the spotlight.
The world is always your stage for self expression, but especially under this new moon, as it could lead to new opportunities. In fact, the fifth house also rules dating and casual relationships, so be sure to watch out for any mistletoe. In any case, let your passion and creativity guide you right now.
Virgo
This new moon is encouraging you to set intentions around your home life, Virgo. As it cozies up in your fourth house of home and family (squaring your natal sun), you could feel a strong urge to give your home life a revamp. This could look like redecorating, new roommates, or even planting seeds to make a move somewhere new come 2026.
Of course, this new moon can also speak to dynamics within the home and your family, so you could use this opportunity to host a gathering, take a family trip, or infuse a sense of adventure and optimism into your holiday happenings. When in doubt, remember Sagittarius likes to keep things light.
Libra
This could be an especially social new moon for you, Libra, which is good news for a social butterfly like you. There are plenty of holiday parties to attend, and with the new moon moving through your third house of communication, everyone is going to want to hear what you have to say.
Of course, you'll need to be ready to share your truth with others, so start mentally preparing now! You tend to beat around the push and lean on people-pleasing, but with brash Sag at the reigns of this moon, you're being encouraged to speak your mind. This is very much a "speak-it-into-existence" moon for you, so verbalize those dreams and goals!
Scorpio
Money on your mind, Scorpio? With the new moon in your second house of wealth, possessions, and material security, it very well might be. This is the perfect opportunity for you to assess your spending habits as of late, making adjustments as needed. (And that includes how you spend your time.)
Of course, you can also let yourself have a little fun, which is what Sag would want. Treat yourself to a holiday gift, book a trip for yourself—but make it a worthy investment. The second house also rules self worth, and these moonbeams are here to remind you that you can have it all.
Sagittarius
Happy birthday season, Sagittarius! This is your new moon, landing in your first house of self image and identity, marking your annual checkpoint of celebration and magnetism. It's time for you to celebrate who you are, how far you've come—and perhaps most importantly, start planting seeds for where you're going.
Of course, you're sure to light up every holiday party (or even be the hostess with the mostess), so don't be afraid to lean into your social side right now. Your manifesting abilities are strong under this new moon, so share your ideas and vision with others as a way to speak them into existence.
Capricorn
Feeling sentimental, Capricorn? We are coming up on your birthday season, and that means this Sagittarius new moon lands in your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious. As you prepare to reach this next milestone, use this time to reflect on the things you've been avoiding, including intuitive or subconscious hits that you tend to ignore.
Sagittarius is all about expansion, and right now, confronting these things could help push you forward in a big way. From inner child work, to shadow work, to dream journaling, you could have a lot of self-insight right now, so pay attention! On the other side, you might just find freedom.
Aquarius
It's time for you to branch out, Aquarius, as the Sag lands in your 11th house of networking and wider communities. This is actually the house associated with your sign, so you should feel right at home right now. Your social battery is turned on, and it couldn't be better timing with all the holiday happenings going on.
You have an opportunity to call in new friends and community right now, as well as get out into the world and make big plans. It will feel nourishing to your soul to be with like-minded people right now, and with the 11th house ruling humanitarianism as well, it's also an excellent time to do some volunteering or sponsor a family in need.
Pisces
How are things looking at work, Pisces? If you've been needing a shake-up on that front, you'll be happy to know this energizing new moon is making waves in your 10th house of public image and career. You could be feeling optimistic about work right now, hoping for a promotion, for instance—or even a chance to take a workshop or professional development course.
In any case, now is the time to lean into curiosity when it comes to work and allow it to help you level up and expand. Keep your eyes open for opportunities and never-before-considered possibilities, and remember that Sagittarius asks us to dream and set our sights high without apology.
The takeaway
With the uplifting and optimistic energy of this Sagittarius new moon, we'll have all the friendly cheer needed to get through the rest of the holiday season. No matter your sign, may Sag's influence remind us to dream big, stay positive, and above all, have a good time.