I'm A Gastroenterologist & This Is My Daily Gut Health Routine

After waking up in the morning, the first thing I do is drink at least one glass of water. Hydration supports not only digestion but also immune functioning and brain health. While it's not critical, some days I'll add a splash of lemon to stimulate motility.

While I enjoy a nice warm brew of organic coffee, I generally limit myself to one cup in the morning. Caffeine can be dehydrating, which can undo any previous water intake.

Breakfast is never part of my morning routine, mainly because I'm not hungry when I wake up. Plus, intermittent eating (a phrase I prefer to intermittent fasting) allows the digestive system plenty of time to rest. Fasting has also been shown to balance the microbiome and help manage inflammation.

Instead of spending time making breakfast, I dedicate 20 minutes to meditation and breathwork every morning. The gut microbiome is responsive to stress reduction, due to the gut-brain axis. Meditating is a great way to set intentions and set the tone for the rest of the day.