Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For July's Full Buck Moon
The month of July is looking more than a bit chaotic with four retrogrades in the mix, but first, we have a full moon in Capricorn to deal with. Also known as the Buck Moon (named by Native Americans for the time of year when male deer are growing their antlers), this full moon is a time for releasing outdated structures.
The moon will be exact on Thursday, July 10, at 4:37 p.m. EDT, but depending on where Capricorn lands in your chart, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
You're gearing up to make some career moves, Aries, as this full moon in Capricorn lands in your 10th house of career and public image. And as a sign all about structure, Capricorn is asking you to clear out anything interfering with your own discipline and destiny.
Of course, we are still in Cancer season, so don't forget to balance that discipline with a healthy dose of compassion and heart-centeredness. Are there ways you can make your career feel more aligned with your own emotional safety? If the answer is a resounding yes, consider this your green light to drop what isn't working and strive for that alignment.
Taurus
With the Capricorn full moon landing in your ninth house of travel and higher learning, Taurus, you have a prime opportunity to spread your wings now—literally or figuratively. This could look like actual travel plans, of course, but it could also look like picking up a new hobby, starting a new course, or otherwise expanding your mind.
With the moon in a fellow earth sign, you're now being asked to reflect on what's been keeping you from your own expansion and growth. Notice any blockages that are illuminated under these moonbeams, and make the choice to move through them.
Gemini
Feeling transformative, Gemini? You very well might be, with this Capricorn full moon lighting up your mysterious eighth house of death and rebirth, sex, transformation, and intimacy. It's not always the easiest energy to move through, but there's always a light at the end of the tunnel.
You could have revelations under these illuminating moonbeams around what is keeping you from your own rebirth. If there are things you haven't been willing to look at over the past six months, don't be surprised if they become undeniable now—and definitely trust your gut.
Cancer
With the full moon landing in your opposite sign, Cancer, that means it's spotlighting your seventh house of long-term partnerships and commitment. It's a big moment for your relationships, for better or worse—whether you're setting more boundaries in an existing relationship or ending it altogether.
If you're single, you might use this time to reflect on the Cancer-Capricorn axis that you share with your opposite sign. The balance of these opposites is all about structure and emotional safety, creating spaces (and relationships) that feel equally as grounded as they are nurturing.
Leo
It's nearly your astrological season, Leo—but first, this full moon is here to light up your sixth house of health, habits, and routines. And what better time to give yourself some TLC than right before your birthday? Summer is in full swing, so you're undoubtedly busy—but don't forget to factor some self-care into your schedule.
With disciplined Capricorn at the reins of this moon, the ways your own habits are holding you back will be impossible to ignore right now. The good news is, this is your chance to let go of those routines and start working on new ones.
Virgo
Feeling passionate, Virgo? You tend to lean more toward the practical side of things, but with this Capricorn full moon spotlighting your fifth house of creative expression, it's asking you to create tangible ways to bring your passion to life. This is a time to focus on the things that light you up inside, as well as assess what's holding you back from being your most true, authentic self.
You deserve to be witnessed in whatever capacity feels right for you, whether that's a creative project or simply letting yourself take up more space. When you're guided by your heart, Virgo, you can never be wrong.
Libra
This Capricorn full moon spotlights your fourth house of home and family, Libra—so your focus is on the home front under these moonbeams. Perhaps your home life has been experiencing a recent change, whether you're redecorating or moving house altogether.
Of course, on the family side of things, you could be looking to set stronger boundaries or otherwise shift a dynamic with your loved ones. In any case, this is a good opportunity for you to reflect on what "home" really means to you, and to let go of things that don't line up with that vision.
Scorpio
You're not typically one to wear your heart on your sleeve, Scorpio, but with this full moon in your third house of communication and information, it's time to let yourself be heard! Whatever has been weighing on your mind (or heart), now's the time to vocalize it—especially things that have to do with your long-term plans.
Don't underestimate the power of speaking things into existence, particularly right now. Grounded Capricorn reminds us to be structured and disciplined, and they have no problem letting their plans be known because they know they'll get them.
Sagittarius
Money on your mind, Sagittarius? With the hardworking Capricorn full moon lighting up your second house of money, possessions, and financial security, this is a material-minded moon for you. And while you tend to lean toward spontaneity, Capricorn is asking you to add a touch of practicality and structure into the mix.
And remember, investments aren't always monetary—time and energy are things we all invest. Not to mention, the second house also rules self-worth, which is intrinsically tied to what we believe we deserve. Under these moonbeams, Capricorn reminds you that you deserve everything you want in this life—but you have to be willing to get it.
Capricorn
This is your full moon, Capricorn, landing in your first house of self and identity. Think back to January, as this moon marks the culmination of the larger lunar cycle that began for you during the Capricorn new moon around your last birthday. Now, you've reached the pinnacle of this cycle, and it's time to drop some baggage off before moving forward.
This isn't a time to focus externally, but rather reflect on how far you've come—as well as ask yourself where you're going. Ultimately, you're being cosmically supported right now to let go of things weighing down your own image (such as limiting beliefs), so allow for the internal shifts that are revealing themselves to you.
Aquarius
Feeling sentimental, Aquarius? That wouldn't be like you, but with the full moon landing in your 12th house of closure, endings, and the subconscious, you're being asked to look at your long-term vision with more vulnerability. Any fears or blocks around commitment that keep you from investing in a long-term sense, for instance, will be center stage right now.
This could be within relationships, work, or even friendships, but this Capricorn moon asks you to get clear on what you want for your long-term vision. If your actions aren't lining up, or you have unconscious fears or emotions blocking you, this is your chance to shed them and change course.
Pisces
Are you feeling supported by your larger networks, Pisces? This Capricorn full moon spotlights your 11th house of a larger community, which could mean you've been more social than usual—but you might also be noticing where things aren't quite right. Full moons are about letting go, after all, and this is a time to make sure you're surrounded by people who align with your own vision for the future.
If they're not? This full moon might just make that clear. But on the flip side, don't turn away from support where it's needed. You might just be surprised what can come into your life when you make room for it by clearing out what doesn't click anymore.
The takeaway
We've reached the halfway point of the year, and the moon in structured Capricorn is offering us all an opportunity to double down on our long-term goals and vision. With a couple of full moon rituals on deck—and a willingness to release—we can remove some of the blocks that are keeping us stuck, and step closer to our goals.