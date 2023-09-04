I know the power of a good foundation. As someone who has dealt with an uneven complexion for decades (thanks to acne which became post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation which became rosacea), I often rely on foundation to give the confidence boost I need.

I fundamentally do not believe that using foundation to your advantage is "covering up" or "hiding" your complexion. Makeup should be about feeling good in your skin, and if you want to even out your tone in order to feel your best? By all means. And usually, it's not even that deep: For lots of folks, doing a full face of makeup is just fun.

So no matter how or why you use foundation in your day-to-day life, you've come to the perfect place to check out the very best clean and natural foundations on the market right now. Here, you'll see options for various skin types, needs, and tones.