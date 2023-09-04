The 14 Best Natural & Clean Foundations Of 2023
I know the power of a good foundation. As someone who has dealt with an uneven complexion for decades (thanks to acne which became post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation which became rosacea), I often rely on foundation to give the confidence boost I need.
I fundamentally do not believe that using foundation to your advantage is "covering up" or "hiding" your complexion. Makeup should be about feeling good in your skin, and if you want to even out your tone in order to feel your best? By all means. And usually, it's not even that deep: For lots of folks, doing a full face of makeup is just fun.
So no matter how or why you use foundation in your day-to-day life, you've come to the perfect place to check out the very best clean and natural foundations on the market right now. Here, you'll see options for various skin types, needs, and tones.
The best natural & clean foundations
- Best everyday: Kosas Revealer Skin Improving Foundation SPF 25 ($42)
- Best drugstore: CoverGirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation ($12)
- Best full coverage: LAWLESS Conseal The Deal Longwear Full Coverage Foundation ($39)
- Best sheer coverage: Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Dewy Complexion Drops ($68)
- Best luminous: Ilia Beauty True Skin Serum Foundation ($54)
- Best natural finish: Exa High Fidelity Foundation ($38)
- Best for skin of color: Ami Cole Skin-Enhancing Tinted Moisturizer ($32)
- Best tinted oil: Maybelline New York Green Edition Superdrop Tinted Oil ($13.99)
- Best SPF: Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 35 ($35)
- Best sensitive skin: Tower 28 SunnyDays Tinted SPF Sunscreen Foundation ($30)
- Best for mature skin: Jones Road What The Foundation ($44)
- Best powder: Alima Pure Satin Matte Foundation ($32)
- Best stick: WELL People Bio Stick Foundation ($27)
- Best organic: Physicians Formula Organic Wear Silk Foundation ($17.99)
What is a “clean” or “natural” foundation?
There is no regulated definition of “clean” or “natural” in the beauty industry. So it’s really up to brands, publications, and individuals to create their own definition.
Natural ingredients are plant- or mineral-derived, and are extracted from natural-world sources. We prioritize natural ingredients when they make sense in the formula, as many botanicals are hugely beneficial for the skin. (A few below!)
But we also understand that lab-derived ingredients can sometimes be the better alternative, as they can be more environmentally friendly and less irritating for the skin. We also believe that “natural” formulas are a spectrum, as it’s very rare that a product is 100% natural—so a natural formula may still contain ingredients that are synthetic.
Clean formulas can include both natural and lab-derived ingredients. Clean ingredients are those that are identified as safe for the skin and overall health as backed by research. Clean formulas tend to be more gentle for skin, as they avoid sensitizing ingredients. We believe that what ingredients are deemed as “safe” is an ongoing conversation.
What ingredients should you look for in a foundation?
Modern foundations practically moonlight as skin care products—which is great considering these sit atop the skin for hours on end. There are a lot of great skin-supporting makeup ingredients, so it’d be impossible to cover them all. So while this is a non-exhaustive list, these are some high-quality options to consider.
- Emollients: Emollients are ingredients that soothe and support the skin barrier, such as ceramides, squalane, shea butter, peptides, and many kinds of botanical oils (such as jojoba, argan, moringa seed, and olive oils).
- Humectants: Humectants attract and hold water, which not only helps hydrate the skin—but helps keep it plump and supple throughout the day. Look for glycerin, aloe, and hyaluronic acid.
- Antioxidants: Antioxidants neutralize free radicals, thereby avoiding damage. They also have a variety of other benefits depending on the specific antioxidant. For example: Vitamin C supports collagen production, niacinamide balances the skin barrier, vitamin E is hydrating, coenzyme q10 supports cellular energy production, and so on.
- Sunscreen: If you apply sunscreen elsewhere in your routine you don’t need SPF in the foundation—however, for those who like to minimize products, a foundation can make for an excellent sunscreen hybrid. We suggest zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.
What ingredients should you skip?
We avoid steadfast “no lists” at mindbodygreen, since we find explaining what’s in the product to be more worthwhile. That being said, here are the most common ingredients folks might want to be cautious about usage.
- Undisclosed fragrance: Fragrance is not a dirty word, and can enhance the sensorial appeal of products. However, fragrance ingredients can be irritating (both synthetic and natural) for lots of skin types, and may trigger inflammation or breakouts. This is why we believe its transparency is important, so folks can decide if the ingredients are suitable for their skin. When in doubt, opt for a fragrance free foundation.
- Parabens and triclosan: Preservatives are necessary in all water-based products to stop mold or bacteria from growing. But not all preservatives are created equal. These are preservatives that are known to have sensitizing and endocrine disrupting effects1. Thanks to modern ingredient chemistry there are much better options available.
- Phthalates: These are plasticizers and have been shown to have endocrine-disrupting abilities2. They are present in things from home goods and beauty products to food packaging. Given how present they are, we encourage people to find phthalate-free personal care products to lessen their toxic load.
- Mineral oils and petrochemicals: We do our best to avoid petroleum based ingredients out of environmental concerns. They’re quite ubiquitous in the industry, so it’s almost impossible to avoid altogether, but try to limit use. Look for mineral oil, paraffinum liquidum, petrolatum, and paraffin.
- Essential oils: While these aren’t off limits to everyone, they can be irritating to lots of folks. If you have highly sensitive skin, play it safe and avoid these.
- Known irritants: This advice is a bit pedantic, but it’s worth articulating: Every skin type is different and folks have unique sensitivities. If you have any ingredients that you’ve had reactions to in the past (even “good” ingredients, such as certain forms of Vitamin C!), be sure to skip formulas with them in it.
Why you should trust us
As mindbodygreen’s beauty director, who has been in the industry for about a decade, I’ve tested hundreds of products over the years. As a thorough reporter, I stay informed on the latest ingredient research and innovations. The beauty industry is a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important to stay up-to-date in order to make informed choices about which formulas earn a spot on this list. The ones I recommend to you are rigorously tested, vetted, and researched. High standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts.
How we picked
Each time I start reporting on a story, I make sure I have established the set of criteria that guide me as I whittle down my selections. Consider this list my north star of clean and natural foundations.
- High quality ingredients: Not only do these formulas lean clean and natural, but they also are chock full of skin-supporting extras, like antioxidants, SPF, or hydrators.
- Variety: Not everyone is looking for the same thing out of a foundation, so we wanted to give you plenty of options—from matte to dewy, sheer to full coverage, and everything in between.
- Diverse range of skin tones: We only featured products that had a wide range of hues. Most collections on this list feature double-digit shade ranges, plus unique undertone options too.
- Testing & vetting: These recs come personally tested by me, our beauty team, or trusted professionals. Additionally, they also come with tons of positive user reviews.
The best natural & clean foundations
Best everyday: Kosas Revealer Skin Improving Foundation SPF 25
Pros
- High-quality healthy aging ingredients
- Has SPF 25
Cons
- Higher coverage if you’re looking for a light wash
Shade range:36
Type:Liquid
Coverage:MediumFull
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:No
Certifications:Clean at Sephora
SPF:Yes
Kosas’ Revealer Concealer earned itself a devoted following—and then they struck gold with their full-face number, too. This sophisticated formula lasts all day, without sliding around, sweating off, turning flaky, or settling into fine lines. And don’t let the lightweight texture fool you: It offers a generous amount of coverage, and a small amount goes a long way. It’s also chock-full of glow-enhancing ingredients (niacinamide, peptides, and vitamin B5 just to name a few), so it cares for your skin while you wear it.
Ingredient highlights:
-Hyaluronic acid
-Niacinamide
-Peptides
-Caffeine
-Panthenol (vitamin B5)
Best drugstore: CoverGirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation
Pros
- Affordable price point with high-quality ingredients
Cons
- Dewy finish, so avoid if you prefer matte
Shade range:14
Type:Liquid
Coverage:Light
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:No
Certifications:Leaping Bunny CertifiedConscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty
SPF:No
It can be challenging to find clean makeup options at lower price points. So when a drugstore favorite brand, like CoverGirl, offers a clean formula at around $10, I get excited. It offers buildable coverage that can range from sheer to medium. The finish is natural, with just enough shine to give you a radiant glow. The ingredients are hydrating and safe for sensitive skin. And it blends together with a wide range of skin tones and undertones. What's not to love?
Ingredient highlights:
-Coconut milk
-Hyaluronic acid
-Allantoin
Advertisement
Best full coverage: LAWLESS Conseal The Deal Longwear Full Coverage Foundation
Pros
- Smooth matte finish
- Silicone-free formula (if you avoid those)
Cons
- Can separate, so must shake well before use
Shade range:28
Type:Liquid
Coverage:Full
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:No
Certifications:Clean at Sephora
SPF:No
This brand is for the serious makeup lover (Oh, and they just happen to be clean as well). Their pigments are bright, bold, and concentrated. The formulas are high-performance and longwear. And the application is professional-level smooth. So if you opt for a full beat, this is the foundation for you.
Ingredient highlights:
-Nasturtium flower extract
-Goji berry
-Bisabolo extract
-Ginger extracts
Best sheer coverage: Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Dewy Complexion Drops
Pros
- Serum-like consistency & ingredient quality
- The bottle is made partially from recycled sugarcane, a renewable resource
Cons
- Expensive
Shade range:20
Type:Liquid
Coverage:Light
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:No
Certifications:Clean at Sephora
SPF:No
Foundations don’t need to be over-the-top. Lots of folks are looking for a hint of color that doesn’t look like you’re wearing anything at all. This skin care and makeup hybrid will give you a radiant wash of color, alongside botanical extracts that can brighten and smooth texture over time. I also love that the usage is up to you: Add just a few drops, and it will give you a subtle payoff—or add a few more for a slightly denser finish. You can also blend it with your favorite day cream for a completely customizable tinted moisturizer.
Ingredient highlights:
-Ginseng extract
-Pomegranate extract
-Ginger root extract
-Tsubaki oil
Advertisement
Best luminous: Ilia Beauty True Skin Serum Foundation
Pros
- The ingredients are formulated at active levels
Cons
- Slippery texture, so you’ll want to let it dry down before applying a second layer
Shade range:30
Type:Liquid
Coverage:LightMedium
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:No
Certifications:Clean at Sephora
SPF:No
You know those dewy serums that give your skin the most radiant glow? This formula is like that, just with a tint. The coverage ranges from very light to medium (it just takes a bit more to build up to it) and has pretty good wearability throughout the day. Where the product really stands out is the glowing finish: It instantly makes skin appear healthier and refreshed. And overtime you’ll see skin improvements too, as it's blended with brightening niacinamide and allantoin.
Ingredient highlights:
-Niacinamide
-Allantoin
-Jojoba oil
-Squalane
-Aloe
Best natural finish: Exa High Fidelity Foundation
Pros
- Contains antioxidants specifically selected for pollution protection
- Huge shade range
Cons
- Made with essential oils, if you find those irritating
Shade range:43
Type:Liquid
Coverage:Medium
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:Yes
Certifications:Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty
SPF:No
Here, we have a demi-satin finish; basically this means it's not too matte yet not too shiny. So if you want something that's going to give you that "your skin but a touch better" finish, grab yourself a bottle of Exa's foundation. Not only is the finish very natural-looking, but the huge catalog of shades and undertones means you're more likely to find something that perfectly matches your skin tone.
Ingredient highlights:
-Hyaluronic acid
-Caffeine
-Microalgae
-Maqui berry
Advertisement
Best for darker skin tone: Ami Colé Skin-Enhancing Tinted Moisturizer
Pros
- Hues are formulated specifically for darker skin tones
Cons
- Contains tree nut extracts in case you have a sensitivity
Shade range:6
Type:Liquid
Coverage:Medium
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:No
Certifications:Clean at Sephora
SPF:No
This soft-focus formula gives skin the most luminescent glow. It has medium coverage, but is very buildable—so it can be full coverage if needed. It’s made with botanical extracts such as baobab, hibiscus flower, and pumpkin seed extracts, which all have healthy aging benefits.
Ingredient highlights:
-Baobab Seed Extract
-Hibiscus Flower Extract
-Pumpkin Seed Extract
-Desert date oil
Best tinted oil: Maybelline New York Green Edition Superdrop Tinted Oil
Pros
- 84% of the formula comes from natural origin sources
- The packaging is made with recycled materials
Cons
- Need to shake well before each use
Shade range:16
Type:Oil
Coverage:Light
Cruelty free:YesNo
Fragrance:No
Certifications:Not applicable
SPF:No
As facial oils in general have boomed in popularity, so have oil-based makeup products (think lip oils, bronzing oils, and yes, tinted oils). Foundation oils are great for those who prefer the silky, rich oil texture and dewy shine. This option from Maybelline’s Green collection is a standout: It’s made with antioxidant-rich jojoba and marula oils, and keeps skin soft all day long.
Ingredient highlights:
-Jojoba oil
-Vitamin E
Advertisement
Best SPF: Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 35
Pros
- Broad spectrum SPF with zinc oxide
- Very hydrating
- More universally flattering undertones
Cons
- Doesn't build as easily as a standard foundation
Shade range:16
Type:Liquid
Coverage:Light
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:No
Certifications:Clean at Sephora
SPF:Yes
In case you need a reminder: Sunscreen is an incredibly important daily step in your routine to protect you from damage and aging. And if you need help fitting it into your routine so that you'll actually do it, a tinted moisturizer is an excellent choice. This way, you're tackling a few steps in one formula. For example, Saie's excellent formula hydrates with hyaluronic acid and plant extracts, protects with zinc oxide, and adds an even wash of color. It can even help fade dark spots with licorice root extract. The SPF is 35, which is around what most derms recommend for daily wear.
Ingredient highlights:
-Zinc oxide
-Hyaluronic acid
-Allantoin
-Licorice Root Extract
Best for mature skin: Jones Road What The Foundation
Pros
- Extremely hydrating
- Can double as a day cream
- Editor's note: This is my go-to daytime foundation
Cons
- Avoid using a silicone-based primer
Shade range:12
Type:Cream
Coverage:Light
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:Yes
Certifications:Not applicable
SPF:No
Bobbi Brown has long been the champion of a natural, effortless look—and her clean brand Jones Road is a perfect encapsulation of that no-makeup makeup aesthetic. Think of their foundation as a tinted cream (note that I used the word cream, not moisturizer or lotion; the texture is thick).
It's rich with plumping ingredients like hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil, which are ideal for more mature skin that tends to be dry. As for coverage: The dense formula glides on, creating a soft-focus finish while letting your skin shine through. The product is buildable, if you're looking for a bit more pigment, but its ideal user is looking for something with light coverage.
Ingredient highlights:
-Jojoba oil
-Hyaluronic acid
Advertisement
Best powder: Alima Pure Satin Matte Foundation
Pros
- The shade range includes 5 different undertones
- Great for oil-prone individuals
- Can reapply effortlessly throughout the day
Cons
- Powder only really plays well with other powder products, so you can't really use cream or liquid makeup on top
Shade range:46
Type:Powder
Coverage:Medium
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:No
Certifications:Not applicable
SPF:Yes
This classic natural brand makes delightfully soft yet highly efficacious mineral-powder-based products. Powder foundations are amazing because they allow for customizable coverage that ranges from a slight veil to a full face. And Alima Pure's powders are cushiony, malleable, and easy to apply. Plus, they offer sun protection.
Ingredient highlights:
-Zinc oxide
-Titanium dioxide
-Mica
Best stick: WELL People Bio Stick Foundation
Pros
- Travel-friendly
- Multiuse as it can be used as a foundation, concealer, or contour tool
Cons
- Some find it too greasy, so maybe best to avoid for oil-prone individuals
Shade range:14
Type:Stick
Coverage:Medium
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:No
Certifications:Leaping Bunny CertifiedConscious Beauty at Ulta BeautyPETA Cruelty Free
SPF:No
Personally, I always have a stick foundation in my arsenal. Not only are they easy to use (just swipe on and blend in with your fingertips!), but they make for great travel companions. If I'm going to be out and about all day, I typically toss one in my purse so I can touch up as needed. My favorite? This creamy number. The formula glides on so effortlessly and infuses skin with botanical extracts and oils.
Ingredient highlights:
-Castor seed oil
-Safflower seed oil
-Vitamin E
Best organic: Physicians Formula Organic Wear Silk Foundation Elixir
Pros
- Contains organic ingredients
- Hypoallergenic (safe for sensitive skin)
Cons
- Oilier texture (has lots of botanical oils in the formula)
Shade range:12
Type:Liquid
Coverage:Medium
Cruelty free:Yes
Fragrance:No
Certifications:Not applicable
SPF:No
One of the original clean drugstore brands, Physicians Formulas makes excellent makeup products that support your skin while you wear them. This organic foundation contains a bouquet of organic botanicals such as aloe, coconut oil, jojoba oil, orange water, and cactus flower extracts.
Ingredient highlights:
-Organic jojoba oil
-Organic aloe vera
-Organic coconut oil
-Botanical cactus flower
-Organic orange water
Comparing foundations
|Name
|Price
|Shade range
|Type
|Coverage
|SPF
|Kosas Revealer Skin Improving Foundation SPF 25
|$42
|36
|Liquid
|Medium to full
|Yes
|CoverGirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation
|$12
|14
|Liquid
|Light
|No
|LAWLESS Conseal The Deal Longwear Full Coverage Foundation
|$39
|28
|Liquid
|Full
|No
|Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Dewy Complexion Drops
|$68
|20
|Liquid
|Light
|No
|Ilia Beauty True Skin Serum Foundation
|$54
|30
|Liquid
|Light to medium
|No
|Exa High Fidelity Foundation
|$38
|43
|Liquid
|Medium
|Yes
|Ami Colé Skin-Enhancing Tinted Moisturizer
|$32
|6
|Liqiuid
|Medium
|No
|Maybelline New York Green Edition Superdrop Tinted Oil
|$13
|16
|Oil
|Light
|No
|Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 35
|$36
|16
|Liqiuid
|Light
|Yes
|Jones Road What The Foundation
|$44
|12
|Cream
|Light
|No
|Alima Pure Satin Matte Foundation
|$32
|46
|Powder
|Medium
|Yes
|WELL People Bio Stick Foundation
|$27
|14
|Stick
|Medium
|No
|Physicians Formula Organic Wear Silk Foundation Elixir
|$16
|12
|Liquid
|Medium
|No
Why is choosing a clean foundation important?
Foundations sit upon the skin for hours—and some folks wear foundation daily. That’s a lot of contact with your skin!
This is why you shouldn’t take foundation formulations lightly. Using products that don’t agree with your skin can lead to irritation, inflammation, dryness, breakouts, and even premature aging.
Since clean foundations use ingredients that are thought to be gentler for skin health, they’re usually less irritating. In addition, the foundations featured on this list also include good-for-skin extras, so you’re actively supporting skin health while wearing it.
Types of foundation products
No matter the ingredient profile or purported benefits, it’s unlikely you’ll like a foundation if you don’t like how it applies or wears on the skin. This is why foundation type is so important.
Liquid
Liquid foundations are the most popular, common, and versatile. Liquid foundations are the easiest to spread out, which makes using them all over the face and neck easier. Liquid foundations can vary in texture and finish, so it may take a while for you to find your preferred formula.
In general, liquid foundations range from light to full coverage. They can have matte, semi-matte, satin, or dewy finishes. Some have quick dry-down times, while others have a “wetter” consistency, which makes them easier to shear out.
Cream
Foundation creams are thicker, more hydrating formulas. They’re usually packaged in jars and have a satin or dewy finish. The coverage can range from light to full. They’re ideal for those who have dry or mature skin.
Powder
Mineral or powder foundations are fabulous options for those with oily skin, as they can help mattify shiny areas and absorb sebum throughout the day. Plus, many powder formulas are made with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, so they can act as sunscreen-makeup hybrids.
Stick
Stick foundations are solid foundations that, well, come in a stick form! They’re great because they are travel friendly—I often toss one in my purse, carry-on, or gym bag for touch-ups. Plus they can be used to contour or as a concealer.
Oil
Sure, oil foundations are technically a liquid, but it’s its own category since most liquid foundations are aqueous based—and foundation oils are oil-based. Given the rise in popularity of facial oils, makeup ups have seen a spike in the market as well. (For example: Lip oils, cheek oils, and bronzing oils.)
They’re perfect for folks who like a thicker consistency, and have dry skin—as oils can help keep skin moisturized. However, those with acne or congested skin may want to avoid using them as they’re more likely to be comedogenic.
Editor’s tip:
How to prep your skin for foundation
Your makeup is only as good as the skin care products beneath them! Here’s how to prep your skin for makeup.
- Clean your face with a gentle cleanser. If the skin appears congested or oily, consider using an exfoliating cleanser (like with alpha hydroxy acids).
- On freshly cleansed skin, apply a hydrating serum. This extra layer of moisture will keep skin plump and supple throughout the day. The best ingredients for makeup prep are hyaluronic acid, glycerin, aloe vera, niacinamide, and antioxidants.
- Layer on your face moisturizer of choice (these are our favorites, in case you’re curious).
- Apply sunscreen—if SPF isn’t elsewhere in the routine. If you use a foundation or moisturizer with SPF, you can skip this step.
- Use a primer, especially if you need long-wear. While primers aren’t a necessity (especially for light coverage or simple day-to-day applications), they can help foundation stay put, control shine, deal with humidity, and lay smoother. Check out our favorite primers here.
How to apply your foundation
There are many ways to use foundation, so don’t feel you need to apply it with one specific technique.
- Apply foundation in thin layers. This means you’ll apply a base layer of foundation, which will be your lightest coverage all-over. Once that layer has dried, you can go back to add a second layer in the areas that need it.
- For full coverage, apply foundation to the face in sections. For lighter coverage, apply it to the back of the hand first, and then add light touches of pigment where needed.
- Less is more—and build slowly. It’s much easier to add product than to remove it.
- Blend with fingers, brushes, or sponges (whatever your preference). Pay special attention to the hairline, jawline, and around the ears.
- Set the foundation with powder or setting spray if you need long-wear hold.
Check out more tips on applying foundation here.
The takeaway
Finding your ideal foundation may take some work. You need to account for your own unique preferences with coverage, finish, texture, ingredients—not to mention your skin tone and undertones. But this list is a great place to start; if it's within your budget, I recommend having a few options on hand so you can pick a formula based on the occasion. And once you have your foundation of choice? Well, don't forget concealer.