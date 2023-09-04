Bobbi Brown has long been the champion of a natural, effortless look—and her clean brand Jones Road is a perfect encapsulation of that no-makeup makeup aesthetic. Think of their foundation as a tinted cream (note that I used the word cream, not moisturizer or lotion; the texture is thick).

It's rich with plumping ingredients like hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil, which are ideal for more mature skin that tends to be dry. As for coverage: The dense formula glides on, creating a soft-focus finish while letting your skin shine through. The product is buildable, if you're looking for a bit more pigment, but its ideal user is looking for something with light coverage.

Ingredient highlights:

-Jojoba oil

-Hyaluronic acid

-Castor oil