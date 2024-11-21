Advertisement
Black Friday Sales Came Early: Save Up To 50% On Non-Toxic Mattresses
A new mattress is a hefty investment, but it’s one you’ll feel with your whole (well-)being. The wrong mattress can negatively impact sleep quality1, which can wreak havoc on your mood2, productivity3, metabolic health4, and overall quality of life5.
Below, find the best Black Friday mattress deals to shop right now. Whether you're longing for a cloud-like sleep surface or seeking extra support for an achy back, there's something on this list for you.
Saatva
Sick of bed-in-a-box options? Saatva puts luxury front and center with its high-end mattresses and white glove delivery service—and now is the perfect time to splurge.
Right now, the brand is offering up to $600 off mattresses, with discounts applied automatically at checkout. While each Saatva mattress is CertiPUR-US certified, our top pick is the Saatva Latex Hybrid ($300 off) because it also has certifications from GOTS, COLS, Eco-INSTITUT, and GREENGUARD Gold.
The Latex Hybrid has standout motion isolation, making it a great choice for couples who want to test out an eco-friendly latex design.
Birch
Birch makes non-toxic mattresses with organic materials such as cotton, wool, and latex. The brand has just two designs to choose from: the Birch Natural Mattress and the Birch Luxe Natural Mattress—and they’re both 25% off with code BF25 (the brand will even throw in two free pillows).
Both are great picks, but Luxe model is slightly pricier, adding zoned lumbar support for extra pressure relief and spinal alignment. If you prefer a softer mattress, we suggest adding the brand's optional three-inch pillow-top, which is also crafted from organic materials and makes the surface a bit more plush.
My Green Mattress
If comfort and sustainability are what you're after, don't let this sale pass you by. Our editor tested the My Green Mattress Kiwi Mattress and was shocked by the impact it had on her sleep.
My Green Mattress is currently offering $300 off, plus 15% off bedding and more. The only downside is there's no telling how long the sale will last—so we wouldn't wait too long to add this one to your cart.
Rest assured, the brand offers a generous sleep trial. If you don't like the mattress, you have 365 days to return it.
Nest Bedding
Deal: 20% off sitewide
I (the writer) have had my eye on Nest's Owl Latex Hybrid for months—and this sale makes that long wait worth it. The brand is offering 20% off every product on its site, including the design I've been pining for.
Nest checks a few key sustainability boxes with organic materials and certifications from OEKO-TEX Standard 100, GOLS Organic, and CertiPUR-US. But what’s really cool about this mattress is the brand’s Lifetime Renewal Exchange program.
The cover of the mattress actually unzips, so you can swap out the comfort layer to change your bed’s firmness during your year-long sleep trial. Pro tip: To extend the life of your mattress down the road, the brand allows you to purchase a new comfort layer.
Plushbeds
PlushBeds is offering one of the best Black Friday mattress deals we've seen yet, with $1,250 off mattresses and 25% off pillows, mattress toppers, and bedding.
The PlushBeds Luxury Bliss hybrid is made with organic materials in a certified organic facility in California. The best part? You can choose from two firmness levels, so you’re bound to find your Goldilocks comfort.
Any sleep style (back, stomach, side, or combination) will enjoy this pick. Even hot sleepers say it keeps them cool and comfortable all through the night.
Winkbeds
Deal: $300 off mattresses
In case you haven’t noticed, we’re serious about our sleep at mindbodygreen—and multiple team members sleep on WinkBed mattresses. Right now, every WinkBed design is $300 off for Black Friday.
For all our eco-conscious friends, might we recommend the EcoCloud? It’s made from 100% Tally latex and (as the name suggests) feels akin to sleeping on a cloud.
The original WinkBed is a great pick for people who prefer the feeling of a firmer pillow-top mattress, along with couples seeking top-notch motion isolation.
Read our full reviews of the WinkBed and WinkBed EcoCloud.
The takeaway
Once you find the right mattress, you won't know what you did without it. With generous sleep trials and significant markdowns, these early Black Friday mattress sales are an investment your wallet (and your well-being) will thank you for.
