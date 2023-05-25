When it comes to taking care of your well-being, a good night's sleep should be top priority. Quality sleep has been shown to improve your immune system and cardiovascular health, with a slew of other benefits. There's a lot to consider when optimizing your sleep, but a well-made mattress is a great place to start. To help you navigate your search for the best mattress, our team has been putting our top picks to the test. Today, we're sharing our PlushBeds Luxury Bliss Natural latex Mattress review, with everything you need to know before you purchase.

The Luxury Bliss is one of the best nontoxic mattresses. It's made with organic materials in a certified-organic facility in California. The hybrid mattress combines natural latex, fabric-encased coils, organic wool, and organic cotton. There are two firmness levels to choose from—so there's an option for every sleeping position.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the materials used, edge support, and every detail you'll want to consider before trying this mattress out for yourself.