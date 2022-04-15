This full moon lands in your seventh house of relationships, Aries, and because the moon is in Libra, it's opposing your sun sign. As Budd explains, this is going to highlight the ongoing quest to balance personal exertions and goals with relationship needs.

"There may be a realization or occurrence that happens within one of your relationships just before or during the full moon window that emphasizes this polarity and brings it to your awareness," she explains, noting that a relationship could move in a new direction, and you may feel "softer" than usual, thanks to the influence of Mars in Pisces. "It may also bring up a wound regarding self-image or self-esteem that has been buried in your subconscious," she adds.