How To Harness This Month's Full Moon, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
We're gearing up for the first full moon of the astrological new year, which happens to also be a pink moon in the sign of Libra. Depending on your zodiac sign (sun and/or rising), this supermoon can mean different things for you—here's what to know, according to astrologer Kayse Budd, M.D.
Aries
This full moon lands in your seventh house of relationships, Aries, and because the moon is in Libra, it's opposing your sun sign. As Budd explains, this is going to highlight the ongoing quest to balance personal exertions and goals with relationship needs.
"There may be a realization or occurrence that happens within one of your relationships just before or during the full moon window that emphasizes this polarity and brings it to your awareness," she explains, noting that a relationship could move in a new direction, and you may feel "softer" than usual, thanks to the influence of Mars in Pisces. "It may also bring up a wound regarding self-image or self-esteem that has been buried in your subconscious," she adds.
Taurus
Taurus, this moon falls in your sixth house of health, service, and routine. Budd notes it could bring in some productive new ideas or communications that help you move forward with your dreams.
Since the north node is transiting your sign all year, she adds that this could be a year of karmic experiences for you. And this moon may specifically "bring some event, idea, opportunity, insight, or new connection related to your work and service to the world or your health," she explains. If you feel like you're being reborn—you are in a sense, so hold on tight.
Gemini
sleep support+
With the moon in Libra, it forms a favorable energy to your sign, Gemini, making it easier to work with, according to Budd. "Libra moons are about emotional harmony, connection and relating to others, and beauty," she explains, so this is a great time to infuse your life with the spirit of Libra (aka balance).
Landing in your fifth house of creativity, fertility, and romance, you may also feel particularly creative around this time, Budd notes, or even hear pregnancy news. "Ceres, an asteroid that relates to nurturance, is transiting your sign right now, making self-nurturance an additional focus—and one that is sometimes a bit less natural for Gemini," she adds.
Cancer
Lean into that family-oriented energy this weekend, Cancer, as the moon lands in your fourth house, shining a spotlight on home and family. "You could feel a bit homesick if you are separated, or you may be moving or changing homes right now," Budd says, adding that you could also experience feelings of clarity around where/how you want to put down roots.
Cancer is ruled by the moon, so all full (and new) moons are significant for you, and with the moon in relationship-oriented Libra, Budd says relationships and connecting are at the forefront this weekend. "Connect with family, especially your mother or a mother figure, and also make time for friends. Try to balance 'nesting' at home with a little bit of socializing," she suggests.
Leo
The name of the game for you this weekend, Leo, is communication. Landing in your third house of communication, Budd says this moon blends well with your natural warmth and creativity. Libra's influence could also bring harmony to your self-expression, she adds.
"You may have some opportunities to connect more deeply with others (particularly your siblings) or take a short trip. If you have some free time, it would be wonderful to do some writing, singing, or creating under the energy of this moon, which is favorable to your artistic side," she explains.
Virgo
Falling in your second house of security and money, this moon could bring some abundance in for you, Virgo. Budd says a fruitful opportunity could come your way, and the current Jupiter-Neptune conjunction in Pisces will only increase that influence.
"There is potentially a lot going on in your relationship world right now—possibly a new friend or partner has come on the scene. There may be a house deal closing or the purchase of some new property or larger possession that coincides with this full moon," Budd notes.
Libra
This is your moon, Libra—enjoy it! Budd says the energy will feel extra potent for you, activating the principal energies of your life: your desire for connection, beauty, justice, and harmony. "This moon could bring an opportunity to put yourself out there in a new way, launch something into the world, or simply be a bit vulnerable and reveal a fresh aspect of yourself to others," she notes.
"For some of you, this moon may be a culmination of one thing and a transition to something else. Having the full moon in your sign may make you extra emotionally sensitive and intuitive for a few days," she adds. And while you may feel extra energized around this time, Budd warns against overdoing it.
Scorpio
There are a lot of factors at play under this full moon for you, Scorpio, falling in your 12th house of endings, mysticism, unity, and the unconscious. Something that's been hidden from your view may be revealed, or your emotions may feel more connected to the collective, according to Budd.
You may also be experiencing rapid changes or having a lot of new ideas come through. And thanks to the south node transiting your sign, "This can bring people and experiences from your past, or possibly from past lives, across your path," Budd notes. Overall, this energy is clearing, transforming, and liberating, if you allow it to be.
Sagittarius
Feeling friendly, Sag? With the moon falling in your 11th house of friendships, ideals, and social groups, Budd notes it could potentially bring a new bond into your life. She says it's a good time to celebrate community connections and gather with kindred spirits, as well.
And excitingly enough, a dream of yours could manifest right now. Budd explains that the Jupiter-Neptune conjunction active during the past week has an extra impact for you since Jupiter rules Sagittarius. "With the moon falling in the area of your life associated with dreams and connections, it's very possible this is a favorable time for you, so enjoy it to the max. Some wish may be coming true," she says.
Capricorn
This Libra moon lights up your 10th house of work and public image, Capricorn, so it may very well bring a career opportunity your way. Budd says you could be asked to step into a leadership role, or you may have a new entrepreneurial idea come through. "Some of you may even see the realization of an older dream," she adds.
If you've been facing any issues around money or possessions, things may start swinging your way this weekend, according to Budd, thanks to your ruling planet, Saturn, moving through Aquarius. She also notes this would be a good time to connect with your father or a father figure.
Aquarius
Caught the travel bug, Aquarius? You might be feeling it this weekend, as the moon shines in your ninth house of expansion, travel, and learning. Even if you aren't jet-setting, you may be dreaming of it, or at least learning something new.
Budd says something you've written or created may be published or released into the world, or, there could also be a legal issue you've been facing that's close to a resolution. "Things may feel a little heavier right now for you in general, due to Saturn being in your sign," she adds, noting that while it might not be easy, it's likely helping you bring your visionary ideas and impulses into reality in a stable, lasting way.
Pisces
According to Budd, Pisces, this is an extra-deep, intense, and transformational moon for you, falling in your eighth house of rebirth. It could bring your awareness to a point of growth where healing and light are needed, following a powerful few months with many planets transiting your sign.
"This is an exciting, important, but also potentially difficult time for sensitive Pisceans," Budd tells mbg. She notes that irritations and confusion may be high, but opportunities abound as well. "Overall, many of you are in a position to take action on a dream, with Venus, Jupiter, and Mars in your sign. You are expanding yourself, and what you can be and do. If you've been percolating a dream and feel you could act, go for it!"