What To Know About This Weekend's Rare Full Supermoon In Libra

This moon is also a supermoon, meaning it's a bit closer to the Earth than usual, making it appear bigger and brighter. As modern mystic and author of Astrology SOS Imani Quinn, tells mbg, supermoons are known to be more energetically potent, and this moon happens to fall in the sign of Libra. The moon will also be squared with Pluto.

"Pluto is looking at rebirth, and Libra is all about truth and balance, so what is trying to be transformed within your life?" Quinn explains, adding that this moon asks us to reveal truth.

Quinn suggests getting clear on any illusions you may be buying into that need to be brought to light, so you can clear them out. "It's hard to clear out belief systems or things we've been telling ourselves if we're unaware of them, that aren't in alignment, or aren't true to us. And so this moon, especially being squared Pluto, would mean that things that aren't working for us are going to come to light so we can transform through them and become more aligned with our path and where we're going," she says.