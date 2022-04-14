 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
The First Full Moon Of The Astrological Year Is Here — & It's A Supermoon

The First Full Moon Of The Astrological Year Is Here — & It's A Supermoon

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
What To Know About This Weekend's Rare Full Supermoon In Libra

Image by mbg creative / mbg creative x Stocksy x iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 14, 2022 — 14:03 PM

Spring is well underway, and the first full moon of the season (and the astrological new year) arrives this Saturday. Here's what to know about this full supermoon, plus how to maximize its energy, from an astrologer.

What to know about this full moon:

Be sure to look to the skies this weekend, with the full moon peaking at 2:57 p.m. EST on Saturday, April 16. (You'll be able to see it—and feels its energy—in the nights before and after.) Also known as the "Pink Moon," April's full moon marks the first full moon of the astrological new year, making it an excellent time to let things go ahead of the rest of the year.

calm+

calm+

Helps alleviate everyday stress, come what may.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

This moon is also a supermoon, meaning it's a bit closer to the Earth than usual, making it appear bigger and brighter. As modern mystic and author of Astrology SOS Imani Quinn, tells mbg, supermoons are known to be more energetically potent, and this moon happens to fall in the sign of Libra. The moon will also be squared with Pluto.

"Pluto is looking at rebirth, and Libra is all about truth and balance, so what is trying to be transformed within your life?" Quinn explains, adding that this moon asks us to reveal truth.

Quinn suggests getting clear on any illusions you may be buying into that need to be brought to light, so you can clear them out. "It's hard to clear out belief systems or things we've been telling ourselves if we're unaware of them, that aren't in alignment, or aren't true to us. And so this moon, especially being squared Pluto, would mean that things that aren't working for us are going to come to light so we can transform through them and become more aligned with our path and where we're going," she says.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to work with this energy:

Where new moons are about setting intentions and starting fresh, full moons are about releasing what isn't working for us. And since this is the first full moon of spring, and the moon is squared with Pluto, it's the perfect time to let go of any lingering winter energy you're still feeling and make room for rebirth.

With rebirth and transformation in mind, Quinn recommends becoming aware of where you might be wearing rose-colored glasses in relationships, friendships, your workplace—whatever it may be. Set aside some time this weekend to get clear on where you're kidding yourself, and what you heart is really asking for.

"You could do any kind of journal writing, clearing out what comes up during this time that relates to seeing people or things accurately," Quinn says. Or, she notes, maybe you consult your favorite tarot deck, asking the cards for insight on what you could be missing. "You can ask what needs to be let go during this time as a question with a tarot pull, and that can give some insight into something that maybe you're not paying attention to or looking at," she adds.

The takeaway:

With the full moon in Libra squared with Pluto, the name of the game is rebirth—and what better time to be reborn than these early days of spring? Whether you opt for journaling, a tarot pull, or another go-to full moon ritual, this supermoon is sure to be a transformative one.

calm+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

calm+

Helps alleviate everyday stress, come what may.*

calm+

calm+

Helps alleviate everyday stress, come what may.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

How Your Life Will Change When You Find Your Self-Worth, From A Medium

MaryAnn DiMarco
How Your Life Will Change When You Find Your Self-Worth, From A Medium
Spirituality

3 Lessons On Trauma & Vulnerability From Gabby Bernstein's Latest Book

Emma Loewe
3 Lessons On Trauma & Vulnerability From Gabby Bernstein's Latest Book
Functional Food

7 Mood-Hacking Lunches That Experts Eat To Stay Productive

Emma Loewe
7 Mood-Hacking Lunches That Experts Eat To Stay Productive
Beauty

A Hair Care Expert Spills Her Nonnegotiable Tips For Healthy, Shiny Strands

Jason Wachob
A Hair Care Expert Spills Her Nonnegotiable Tips For Healthy, Shiny Strands
Climate Change

The Air Pollutants That Affect 99% Of People + How To Detoxify

Morgan Chamberlain
The Air Pollutants That Affect 99% Of People + How To Detoxify
Food Trends

This Is The Gut-Supporting Beverage You're About To See Everywhere

Merrell Readman
This Is The Gut-Supporting Beverage You're About To See Everywhere
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

Need An Energy Boost? This 5-Move Routine Activates Your Body & Mind In Minutes

Jacqui Kingswell
Need An Energy Boost? This 5-Move Routine Activates Your Body & Mind In Minutes
Climate Change

How To Count Your Carbon Footprint (Without Driving Yourself Crazy)

Alyssa Walker
How To Count Your Carbon Footprint (Without Driving Yourself Crazy)
Love

How Do You Know When It's Truly Time To Let Someone Go?

Sarah Regan
How Do You Know When It's Truly Time To Let Someone Go?
Recipes

No Lie, This Might Be The Creamiest Coffee Hack We've Ever Seen

Jamie Schneider
No Lie, This Might Be The Creamiest Coffee Hack We've Ever Seen
Mental Health

This One Trick Can Supercharge The Mental Health Benefits Of Your Walk

Hannah Frye
This One Trick Can Supercharge The Mental Health Benefits Of Your Walk
Integrative Health

Why This Celebrity Nutrition Expert Completely Transformed Her Wellness Approach

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
Why This Celebrity Nutrition Expert Completely Transformed Her Wellness Approach
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/april-full-moon-2022
calm+

Helps alleviate everyday stress, come what may.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
calm+

Your article and new folder have been saved!