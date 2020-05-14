Thanks to its fatty acids, the oil has emollient properties as well. "As an emollient it helps seal the outer layers of skin and keeps moisture inside the skin," says Rabach. Emollients are ingredients that soothe and repair the skin barrier—essentially they feed the skins, fill in any cracks at the surface, and overall improve your skin's function.

Improving your skin barrier function is a vital part of your skin health, especially if you have dry or sensitive skin. This is because a weak skin barrier contributes to transepidermal water loss, or the technical term for water evaporating from your skin's surface. So if you tend to feel your skin is chronically tight, easily inflamed, or find that you're always reaching for a hydrating mist to keep your skin feeling quenched, consider adding almond oil to your routine.