Almond Oil For Skin: 5 Powerful Benefits For Your Face + Who Shouldn't Use It
Every so often there comes a trendy natural oil that piques the beauty community's interest. Coconut oil was in the spotlight for a long time; argan and jojoba, too. Almond oil, with its silky slip and skin-nurturing properties, is poised to be another favorite. But how much do you know about the kitchen staple—and what does it actually do for the skin? We spoke with some dermatologists and dove into the research to find out.
What is almond oil?
Almond oil is, well, oil made from almonds. "Almond oil can be a useful ingredient for skin hydration and moisturizing. It contains a high level of fatty acids that can improve the barrier function of skin, and it also contains vitamins D and E so it works as an anti-inflammatory, calming ingredient," says board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, M.D.
Because of this nutrient-dense profile, beauty enthusiasts have found many uses for it:
1. Seals in moisture.
At night, we know how important it is to seal in your skin's natural moisture, as well as all of those good-for-you ingredients you applied during your nighttime skin care routine. The skin is more permeable at night, so making sure nothing gets in or out with an occlusive agent is key. "When used as a pure oil, top it over moisturizer at night especially if you have overly dry or scaly skin," says board-certified dermatologist Morgan Rabach, M.D., and co-founder of LM Medical NYC.
2. Improves skin barrier function.
Thanks to its fatty acids, the oil has emollient properties as well. "As an emollient it helps seal the outer layers of skin and keeps moisture inside the skin," says Rabach. Emollients are ingredients that soothe and repair the skin barrier—essentially they feed the skins, fill in any cracks at the surface, and overall improve your skin's function.
Improving your skin barrier function is a vital part of your skin health, especially if you have dry or sensitive skin. This is because a weak skin barrier contributes to transepidermal water loss, or the technical term for water evaporating from your skin's surface. So if you tend to feel your skin is chronically tight, easily inflamed, or find that you're always reaching for a hydrating mist to keep your skin feeling quenched, consider adding almond oil to your routine.
3. Acts as an antioxidant.
Thanks to vitamin D and vitamin E, this can neutralize free radicals and help manage oxidative stress in the body. Antioxidants are a vital part of our skin care routine, as free radical damage can cause discoloration, fine lines, inflammation, and other signs of premature aging. It's always smart to make sure you're getting a variety of antioxidants in your skin care routine as they will give you that glowy, supple, youthful appearance.
4. Repair sun damage.
By now, we know how bad UV damage can be for skin health and premature aging. If your skin has been exposed to too much sun, your go-to is likely aloe vera. And while we love that botanical gel, almond oil can be another great addition to your après-sun care routine. "Another major benefit is that it was shown to improve some UV damage from sun exposure! Although it's not a replacement for sunscreen, it's a moisturizer that has more benefits than just moisturizing," says Nazarian. Studies have shown that the oil is capable of preventing structural damage caused by UV radiation as well as lessening and slowing down the signs of photoaging.
5. May lessen scars and stretch marks.
Thanks to the oil's vitamin E content, it may be beneficial for preventing and treating scar tissue. The vitamin, when used topically, has been shown to reduce the appearance of scars, including those due to acne, stretch, or surgery. And while there isn't a ton of evidence to prove these effects (yet!), it's speculated that it may be related to anti-inflammatory abilities as well as the ability to limit scar formation during the healing process.
Warnings and side effects.
"This would not be a good product for anyone who has a nut, or specifically almond, allergy: Applying it topically could be as dangerous as ingesting," warns Nazarian. Be sure to read product labels for hair and skin care items, too, as it may be in an ingredient for commercial products.
While we're not of the camp that says acne-prone individuals need to avoid oils, there might be better-suited oils for those prone to clogged pores. "I would exercise caution in people with oily or acne-prone skin as adding this oil may increase clogged pores and breakouts," says Rabach. If this is your skin type, we recommend argan oil as it's a noncomedogenic oil. Almond oil is better-suited for those with drier skin.
The take-away.
This silky, nutritious oil just might be your next favorite all-natural addition. It's particularly effective as a means to improve your skin barrier function, reverse photoaging, or heal scarring. However, you must avoid it if you have a nut allergy; and less seriously, those with acne-prone skin may benefit from other oils.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.