"The comedogenic potential of almond oil is low; it rates a two on a scale of five. This means it is less likely to clog pores and contribute to the formation of acne," Camp notes. However, you should patch test a small area of your skin if you're prone to breakouts.

To do this, simply apply the almond oil to your patch of skin regularly and wait a week. If you notice more clogged pores in that area than usual, it may be a tad too pore-clogging for your skin type.