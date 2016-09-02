4 Gut Problems That Trigger Inflammation (Even If You Eat Healthy)

Ditching processed junk for real, whole foods can do amazing things for our health. I've seen countless cases of lives being improved by the power of food medicine.

But what happens when, after adopting a clean, plant-based lifestyle, you hit a plateau? What happens when your symptoms flare up when you start eating better? I have seen many patients who eat very clean but still have health issues.

There are many possible reasons why eating healthy alone is not enough. But one of the most common underlying issues I often see is found in the microbiome.

Your microbiome is the trillions of bacteria and yeast that live in your gut and on your skin. The microbiome is home to around 80 percent of your immune system and 95 percent of your "happy" neurotransmitter serotonin. Often called your "second brain," it helps control your mood, weight, hormones, and even your genetic expression.

Thousands of years ago, Hippocrates, the father of medicine said, "All disease begins in the gut." Now, science is catching up with antiquity. Because your gut is foundational to almost every other system of your body, if you have a chronic or autoimmune condition, chances are it has at least a microbiome component to it — even if you aren't experiencing digestion symptoms.

If you're eating clean but are still experiencing health issues, there are four underlying gut problems to look for: