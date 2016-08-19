5 Ways To Boost Your Gut Health & Fight Inflammation

Whether you're struggling with stubborn belly fat or the smarting twinge of knee pain, you're likely dealing with low-level inflammation's effects upon your body.

Inflammation is a necessary part of our immune system — without it, we would not heal. Acute inflammation is the response in your body you might notice when dealing with a cut on the finger or a sprained, swollen ankle. The best part about acute inflammation is that it goes away.

However, our immune system can go a bit haywire and create low-level inflammation that not only stays but spreads throughout the body. Low-grade inflammation is associated with many chronic diseases as well as faster aging and weight gain.

An important component to cultivating optimal health is to reduce low-level inflammation in the body. And what research is now showing is that our gut is the core center of optimal wellness. The health of our gut flora is crucial if you want to live a healthy, vibrant life.

Here are five key steps that will help you create optimal gut health to reverse inflammation in the body and put you on the path to wellness: