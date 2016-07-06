3 Simple Ways To Feel Like A Yogi (Even If You're A Beginner)

When it comes to yoga, what is progress? Gaining flexibility or being able to do advanced postures is a bonus of the physical practice, but it’s not actually a sign of progress.

The real measure of progress in yoga is seen in how well you can meet the resistance that arises in your practice both physically and mentally.

Progress means learning how to take a deep breath and making space to observe and feel what is happening in the body and mind in order to find the best way to respond to any kind of resistance that you meet.