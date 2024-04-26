Skip to Content
Routines

Brooke Shields Just Wore Our Favorite Walking Shoes To The Airport & They Won't Be In Stock For Long

Carleigh Ferrante
April 26, 2024
Cariuma salvas sneaker on fun background
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

If you polled our editorial team on their favorite form of movement you’d get a very diverse response: running, heavy lifting, Pilates, yoga, and even some rock climbing.

But one thing we all have in common is we love to walk—that, and we have a distinct affinity for Cariuma sneakers.

Specifically, the Cariuma Salvas; these sleek, vegan shoes are comfy right out of the box, and they look great with every outfit. 

Case in point: Last month Brooke Shields (yes, you read that right!) was photographed at the Austin airport wearing the chicest oversized trousers and the very same sneakers our editors have been raving about for years—proving that our beloved Cariuma Salvas are also the perfect travel shoe.

Cariuma Salvas

cariuma LWG sneaker

What's great about the Cariuma Salvas

  • They're sleek, yet roomy: Our deputy commerce editor, Braelyn Wood, waxed poetic about the Salvas, dubbing them her favorite shoes for wide feet and adding that they actually elongate the look of her foot.
  • They're great for long periods of standing: With a durable outsole and just the right amount of grip to keep feet securely planted, these shoes are perfect for people who stand all day.
  • They're comfortable and supportive out of the box: The padded heel collar helps prevent painful blisters, while adding ankle support during long walks.
  • They're sustainable: Cariuma's shoes are made with ethically-sourced materials, the packing is recyclable, and the carbon emissions are offset for shipping.
  • The insole is removable: The brand's signature bio foam insole feels like walking on clouds—but, if you do need a custom orthopedic insole, you can easily remove it.
  • Oh, and they're très chic: You don't need to be as fashionable as Shields to rock these stylish sneakers. In fact, we've found they instantly make any outfit look just a bit more chic.

Cariuma Salvas

cariuma LWG sneaker

The takeaway

Whether you travel a lot, walk a lot, or just want a sleek sneaker that pairs well with every outfit, these Cariuma Salvas belong in your wardrobe.

They’re comfortable, durable, and oh-so-stylish—and you won’t find a footwear brand with better sustainability mission. Just don't blame us if they sell out again soon.

A Parasympathetic Breathing Exercise to Calm Your Mind & Body7 Health Benefits Of Quinoa: Protein Fiber & NutrientsFermentation: Types Health Benefits & 4 Foods To TryApple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing Skin
