8 Signs You Need A Gut Reset

Amy Shah, MD, an Ivy League-trained, double board certified physician, is one of the few doctors who masterfully integrates mainstream medicine with Eastern thought and a mind-body approach.

As an integrative medicine doctor, I emphasize the importance of great gut health for overall wellness. But most people assume that poor digestion is the only indication that they might have an unhealthy gut.

In fact, because the gut is deeply connected to so many other parts of the body, including the brain and immune system, there are many surprising signs that suggest your gut is in need of a reboot. Here's what to look for: