10 Powerful Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder + How To Use It

Meet moringa. Known as the "drumstick tree," "miracle tree," and "tree of life" in its native India and Nepal, moringa has as many aliases as it does scientifically backed benefits.

The powder, which resembles matcha, is made from the leaves of the moringa tree and gets props for its nutrition profile, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory powers, and long list of health-promoting properties, everything from boosting your mood to your sex life.

This superfood has been used as a traditional remedy in ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years. Here are the 10 things we love most about moringa, plus our favorite ways to add this super green to your diet.