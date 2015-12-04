9 Easy Ways I Improved My Digestion (After Years Of Issues)

For years as a teenager, I struggled with chronic inflammation and constipation. Living with bellyaches was “normal” for me. And every time I felt stomach pain, it affected my mood to the point that I just wanted to go home and quit everything I was doing. Sadly, that was often.

Granted, I wasn't eating properly. At the time, I snacked on sugary yogurt, cookies, and pastries. I also wasn't drinking nearly enough liquids, and I didn’t have many greens or veggies in my diet. The funny thing is, I noticed that digestive fruits like prunes always helped me feel better, more than any medicine I took. And yet, needless to say, I didn't listen to what my body was trying to tell me.

I only got better once I started taking care of my diet and gave up the processed foods that hurt my stomach. Fortunately, as my story shows, you can improve your digestion through the power of a few lifestyle changes.

Here are the rules I started following — and still do today — to heal my gut and ensure happy digestion every day: