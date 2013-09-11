mindbodygreen

Peanut Butter Oatmeal: The Ultimate Post-Workout Meal

Leigh Stewart
Written by Leigh Stewart

Attention early morning yogis, runners, and exercise junkies! Searching for a way to feel replenished from a morning of sweat before you start the other 15 hours of your day? Here’s my post-yoga porridge recipe packed with protein, fiber, potassium, and anti-inflammatory properties sure to leave you ready for your day.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Oatmeal

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 cup oats (I use steal cut)
  • 1/3 cup nut butter (almond butter or peanut butter)
  • 2 bananas
  • 1 papaya or cup of berries (your choice) for “jelly”
  • 1 tablespoon raw honey
  • cinnamon to taste

Optional for superfoodies and foodies:

  • Top with pumpkin seeds for extra crunch or golden berries or goji berries for a tart flair
  • Throw in a splash of your favorite nut milk or a spoonful of plain greek yogurt for a creamy finish

Directions

Cook steal cut oats about 35 minutes in about 4 cups water. (This is where a self timed rice cooker is extremely helpful!)

Once cooked, stir in nut butter and raw honey.

Slice bananas and papaya or berries and add into the mix. (I like to mash the papaya or berries to make a jam consistency and add the cinnamon here.)

Sprinkle with your favorite super foods for an extra boost!

