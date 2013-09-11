Peanut Butter Oatmeal: The Ultimate Post-Workout Meal

Directions

Cook steal cut oats about 35 minutes in about 4 cups water. (This is where a self timed rice cooker is extremely helpful!)

Once cooked, stir in nut butter and raw honey.

Slice bananas and papaya or berries and add into the mix. (I like to mash the papaya or berries to make a jam consistency and add the cinnamon here.)

Sprinkle with your favorite super foods for an extra boost!