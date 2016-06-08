2 Items Tagged

snowboarding

PAID CONTENT FOR Kashi

How Olympian Gretchen Bleiler Found What Foods Work For Her + Why She Meditates Daily

The meditation techniques and healthy snacks that fuel this Olympic snowboarder's active days.

#snowboarding #happiness #healthy recipes #meditation #wellness
Gretchen Bleiler
June 8 2016
Meditation

I Won A Silver Medal In Snowboarding, But Was More Stressed Than Ever

I had been living from the outside in, versus the inside out. I defined success as the accumulation, attainment and accomplishment of awards, titles,...

#snowboarding #fitness #meditation #mindfulness #stress management
Gretchen Bleiler
May 21 2015