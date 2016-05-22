12 Items Tagged

how i meditate

How I Meditate: Author and Philosopher Dr. Nate Klemp

Nate Klemp, Ph.D., is co-author of the New York Times Best-seller Start Here: Master the Lifelong Habit of Well-Being. This is his daily meditation...

#meditation #meditation tricks #how i meditate
Dr. Nate Klemp
May 22 2016
Meditation

How I Meditate: Michael Trainer, Founder Of Peak Mind

Michael Trainer is the co-creator of Global Citizen, a music festival dedicated to ending poverty, and the founder of Peak Mind, which...

#meditation #meditation tricks #how i meditate
Michael Trainer
April 17 2016

My Meditation Practice: Yogi Francesca Bove

Her tip for starting a practice of your own: Just do it.

#meditation #meditation tricks #how i meditate
Francesca Bove
April 10 2016
Meditation

How I Meditate: Yogi & Author Kathryn Budig

Kathryn Budig is an international yoga teacher and writer and the author of the new book Aim True. Find out how she meditates every day.

#meditation #meditation tricks #how i meditate
Kathryn Budig
March 27 2016
Meditation
Meditation
Meditation

How I Meditate: Yoga Girl Rachel Brathen Shares

Instagram sensation Yoga Girl, aka Rachel Brathen, shows us how she practices mindfulness.

#meditation #mindfulness #how i meditate
Rachel Brathen
February 28 2016
Meditation

How I Meditate: Former Media Executive Tal Rabinowitz

This former LA-based media exec ditched the corporate ladder for a meditation studio.

#meditation #mindfulness #meditation tricks #how i meditate
Tal Rabinowitz
February 21 2016
Meditation

What My Mindfulness Practice Looks Like: Gabrielle Bernstein

Self-proclaimed spirit junkie Gabrielle Bernstein shows us what her meditation practice looks like.

#meditation #mindfulness #meditation tricks #how i meditate
Gabrielle Bernstein
February 7 2016

How I Meditate: Biet Simkin Shares

Many of our readers want to meditate, but have a hard time fitting the practice into their days. Others are too intimidated to start. To make it a...

#meditation #meditation tricks #how i meditate #mindfulness meditation
Biet Simkin
January 10 2016