12 Items Tagged
how i meditate
How I Meditate: Author and Philosopher Dr. Nate Klemp
Nate Klemp, Ph.D., is co-author of the New York Times Best-seller Start Here: Master the Lifelong Habit of Well-Being. This is his daily meditation...
How I Meditate: Julia Samton, Neurologist & Meditation Teacher
Get inspired to start a meditation practice today.
How I Meditate: Michael Trainer, Founder Of Peak Mind
Michael Trainer is the co-creator of Global Citizen, a music festival dedicated to ending poverty, and the founder of Peak Mind, which...
My Meditation Practice: Yogi Francesca Bove
Her tip for starting a practice of your own: Just do it.
How I Meditate: Yoga Medicine Founder Tiffany Cruikshank
Get inspired to start a meditation practice today.
How I Meditate: Yogi & Author Kathryn Budig
Kathryn Budig is an international yoga teacher and writer and the author of the new book Aim True. Find out how she meditates every day.
How I Meditate: Wellness Expert Nikki Sharp Shares Her Practice
Her morning ritual starts with a 20-minute meditation.
My Mindfulness Practice: Sharon Salzberg Shares How She's Been Meditating For 45 Years
When you've been meditating this long, you've got to be doing something right.
How I Meditate: Yoga Girl Rachel Brathen Shares
Instagram sensation Yoga Girl, aka Rachel Brathen, shows us how she practices mindfulness.
How I Meditate: Former Media Executive Tal Rabinowitz
This former LA-based media exec ditched the corporate ladder for a meditation studio.
What My Mindfulness Practice Looks Like: Gabrielle Bernstein
Self-proclaimed spirit junkie Gabrielle Bernstein shows us what her meditation practice looks like.
How I Meditate: Biet Simkin Shares
Many of our readers want to meditate, but have a hard time fitting the practice into their days. Others are too intimidated to start. To make it a...