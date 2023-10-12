Yoga International app is a great way to align your practice with your schedule, keep learning, and take your yoga practice to the next level.

As a yoga teacher, my take is that Yoga International is a good option for anyone looking to deepen their yoga practice. If you're a beginner, the sheer plethora of options might be a bit intimidating, but rest assured, you can make it clear through your filters that you're a beginner looking for something on the easier side.

If you're more intermediate or advanced in your asana practice, there are definitely plenty of more challenging classes to try, workshops to learn from, and additional resources for whatever your yoga journey is needing.

If you're a teacher, I highly recommend this app for learning more about yoga philosophy and anatomy—which are usually the first things we forget after teacher training and the last thing we think to talk about in class. As teachers, it's vital to preserve the history of yoga and the spiritual essence of what the practice is all about, and Yoga International has plenty of resources to help you continue growing your practice and learning new things, which you can then bring to your students.