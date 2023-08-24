Pranayama, or "breath control," is a practice in the yogic tradition of Indian philosophy that involves breathing in a specific sequence to control the breath, and subsequently, the body and mind. Pranayama is also the fourth of eight stages (or eight limbs of yoga) that are thought to lead the practitioner to samadhi, AKA enlightenment.

As physical therapist and registered yoga teacher, Jessica Moy, DPT, previously wrote for mindbodygreen, the word “prana” translates to life force or breath, and “yama” means to reign in or control. She adds that "the basis of starting to tune into your body is using the vehicle of breath."

When you practice pranayama, the goal is to control your breath in a way that helps to free up your attention and attain a meditative state. Long term, continued practice is part of a larger yogic lifestyle that involves discipline on the path to spiritual mastery and a purified spirit.

One reason alternate nostril breathing is a popular pranyama sequence, for instance, is because it's believed to purify the nadis (AKA energy channels) in the body, by way of balancing the left and right hemispheres of the brain—which are, of course, connected to the nostrils.