As awareness around the importance of vitamin D for a bunch of different aspects of our health grows, more and more people might consider adding a supplement to their daily routine. Seems like an easy enough investment in your health, right?

While the right vitamin D supplement can totally help you get your levels to an optimal place (and keep them there!), you won't reap much benefit from popping the wrong form of the important nutrient—or too little of it. And, sad but true: Research actually suggests that many of us might be making one or both of these supplement mistakes—and that they're keeping us from achieving the vitamin D status we need to feel our best.*