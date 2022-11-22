This is your moment and your moon, Sagittarius, and you'll be happy to know it's a positive one. According to Budd, with the new moon in your first house of personality, assertion, and the self, it gives you an opportunity for a true fresh start.

Whether it's a new haircut, a new job, or just a sudden burst of energy, you're going to feel the urge to expand and broaden your horizons. "You may be more talkative than usual right now, too," Budd notes, adding to use your verbal energy to explore how you’re evolving—and what positive impact you can make on (and for) the world.

And with your ruler planet Jupiter currently retrograde, and conjunct Neptune, Budd says you could be feeling even more dreamy and expansive than usual. As such, "This is a favorable time for spiritual growth, insights, and manifestation for you," she explains.

Lean into the extra radiance and optimism you're feeling right now—while your dreams may take a bit more planning than you imagine in this moment, take steps and keep structuring as you go, Budd tells mbg.