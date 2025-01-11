Advertisement
Ready For 2025's First Full Moon? Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
It's a new calendar year, and that means the first full moon of 2025 is upon us. This time around, it's in the sign of sensitive and moody Cancer, and it will be exact on Monday, January 13, at 05:27 p.m. EST.
With Mars also retrograde in Cancer, emotions could be running especially high—but depending on your zodiac sign, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know for this full moon based on your sign.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
This full moon is lighting up your fourth house of home and family, Aries, not to mention your ruling planet is retrograde in Cancer as well. From family drama to stress about your living arrangements, a lot could be coming up for you around this full moon.
But the point of a full moon is to allow for release, so ask yourself what isn't working in your home life. Cancer is a sign that values emotional security, so figure out what needs to be let go of in order for you to experience more emotional security and safety yourself.
Taurus
It's time to get some things off your chest, Taurus? As the full moon and Mars retrograde move through your third house of communication and local networks, you're being encouraged to speak your truth and say the things you've been avoiding saying.
Of course, remember that Mars retrograde can make people a bit less receptive, but it's still worth a shot. Choose your words carefully, and be honest with your friends, siblings, and local networks. When in doubt, the third house also rules travel, so you could always take a spontaneous roadtrip to clear your head.
Gemini
Money on your mind, Gemini? This full moon and Mars retrograde are traversing your second house of money and material security, encouraging you to take a closer look at your finances. And with full moons being a time of release, you're being encouraged right now to reassess your budget.
If certain spending habits or investments haven't resulted in the returns you'd hoped for, for instance, you might want to find a new approach. And remember, time is an investment, too. How can you switch things up or let things go in order to make the most of the resources you have and increase them further?
Cancer
This is your full moon, Cancer, and it's illuminating your first house of self and identity. Remember, Mars is also retrograde in your sign, so you could feel like you're on the precipice of a huge breakthrough.
Naturally, the full moon is a time to release, and sometimes, we need to clear things out in order to make room for what's to come. That said, a lot could be coming up for you around this time with regard to your overall self-image and path in life. This is all preparing you to enter a new chapter, so trust that you're moving in the direction of your highest good.
Leo
Feeling sentimental, Leo? This full moon is making waves in your 12th house of closure and endings, not to mention you're coming off of Mars' retrograde in your sign last month. This is heavy energy to navigate, so don't push yourself too hard.
In fact, your best bet right now is to take things slow and avoid burning out. And with the 12th house also dealing with the subconscious, pay attention to your dreams or even your shadow at this time. You're gearing up for a full moon in your sign (and your first house of self) next month, so right now is all about slowing down and letting go in preparation for this next chapter.
Virgo
This full moon (and Mars retrograde) is moving through your 11th house of networks and the larger community, Virgo. As the humanitarian house, you could feel a push to let go of habits or behaviors that are keeping you disconnected from your larger communities.
With Mars' influence, it's also possible you've been feeling challenged by friendships, networks, teams, and collectives, as well. Try to exercise patience when dealing with people out in the world and even online.
Libra
This full moon is lighting up your career zone, Libra. As it traverses your 10th house of career and public image, along with Mars retrograde, you're gunning for the recognition you deserve. You're especially magnetic right now, so don't be afraid to let yourself be seen and heard.
Just remember, Mars retrograde is slowing things down a bit, so if things don't move forward as quickly as you'd like, you've been warned. In fact, delays may even cause you to reassess your whole situation, leading to an unexpected pivot in your professional life. Nothing is off the table!
Scorpio
Feeling expansive, Scorpio? With the full moon in Cancer—and Mars retrograde—moving through your ninth house of growth, higher learning, and travel, you could be itching to get away (or share all your knowledge).
You're not typically one to wear your heart on your sleeve or say whatever's on your mind, but under these moonbeams, your confidence is radiating. Just remember, with Mars retrograde in moody and sensitive Cancer,
Sagittarius
Feeling sensitive, Sagittarius? With this moody moon moving through your eighth house of vulnerability, intimacy, and shared recourses, you could be feeling especially exposed. You're not much of a softie, but under this moon, you're being encouraged to let people in.
Your shadow could rear its head at this time as well, so give yourself grace with regard to whatever comes up. Open up to someone you trust about what you're going through, and trust that it's safe to be seen. With Mars' influence, remember to tread lightly around financial issues, too (especially those that deal with other people), because the eighth house also impacts shared investments.
Capricorn
With this full moon and Mars retrograde activating your seventh house of partnership and long-term commitments, Capricorn, your closest relationships will be under a microscope. And remember, the seventh house also rules business partnerships, so we're not exclusively talking about romantic connections!
Everyone could be especially moody or impatient right now, so do your best to be mindful of what you say or do. Things will calm down eventually, so right now, say what you need to say—but say it nicely.
Aquarius
With this full moon impacting your sixth house of health, self care, and routine, Aquarius, you're being asked to assess your daily habits and how they're impacting you. If you've been trying to tackle New Year's resolutions somewhat unsuccessfully, for instance, it may be that you need to let something go instead of trying something new.
Mars is retrograde in your sixth house as well, after all, so it's entirely possible you're feeling burnt out and exhausted right now. Slow down and take care of yourself—that's your biggest priority under these moonbeams.
Pisces
Feeling passionate, Pisces? As the full moon in Cancer spotlights your fifth house of creativity and expression, you could feel especially inclined to make yourself heard. Just remember, we're all a bit less receptive—and a lot more aggressive—with Mars retrograde as well.
The fifth house also deals with flirting and passion, so if you've been wanting a change in your love life, you could feel ready to make that change now. Watch out for exes reappearing, though...that's Mars retrograde for you. When in doubt, stick to your own creative pursuits.
The takeaway
While this full moon may be the first of 2025, it's setting the stage for the rest of the year. The emotions we release under this moon will give us the space and clarity needed to move forward, and with Cancer's influence, we're sure to have emotions come up, indeed.
No matter your sign, cultivate your ability to sit with whatever comes up, and of course, don't forget to do a full moon ritual or two.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN