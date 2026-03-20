Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Spring Equinox + Aries Season
With Aries season just around the corner, we've nearly reached the Astrological New Year and the spring equinox. And it's been a heavy closeout to the current astrological year, between an emotional Pisces season, Mercury retrograde, and a whopping dose of eclipse energy.
But for the next four weeks, the sun is moving through the Ram's territory, and it should feel like a much-needed change of pace. Of course, depending on your zodiac sign, we all have something different to expect this Aries season—here's what to know.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
Not only is it the Astrological New Year, Aries, but the spring equinox marks the beginning of a personal new year for you as well. It's your birthday season, and these next four weeks are a powerful opportunity for self discovery and bolstering your identity. The sun is moving through your first house of self, after all!
You could have new ideas come to you, you could start on a new project, or you could even step into a leadership role. In any case, this is a moment for you to redefine your personal goals, meet new people, and take aligned action.
Taurus
With the sun in Aries and your 12th house of endings and closure, Taurus, you have a bit more reflecting and releasing to do before we reach your birthday season next month. It may be the Astrological New Year, but you're being asked to slow down, go inward, and let go of anything you don't want to take into this next year.
This could look like limiting beliefs, destructive habits, self-sabotaging patterns—anything holding you back that no longer feels aligned. The 12th house is a spiritual and dream-heavy house as well, so pay extra close attention to intuitive hits and messages that come through in your dreams.
Gemini
Feeling social, Gemini? With the sun moving through your 11th house of community and larger networks, this is an excellent time to connect with friends old and new, and potentially even put yourself out there to a larger audience. You could have chances to collaborate with a group or team, or get involved in a cause you care about.
The 11th house is the most humanitarian area of your birth chart, after all—so with the sun here, you could feel inspired to take action that ripples out into your community. What benefits you ought to benefit all, and that's definitely something to keep in mind this Aries season.
Cancer
Are you ready to make moves at your job, Cancer? The Astrological New Year ushers the sun into your your 10th house of public image, career, and legacy, lighting a fire under you to step things up. Of course, the sun in Aries forms a tense square to your sign, so it's also possible you're feeling pressure in your career right now.
Either way, you're being called to take bold action in this area of your life, whether that's starting a new project, pushing for a promotion, or even pivoting your career path altogether. And what's more? People will notice, so be prepared to receive extra recognition over the next four weeks.
Leo
You're gearing up for adventure this month, Leo, as the sun (in fellow fire sign, Aries) traverses your ninth house of travel, higher education, and growth. The sky is the limit for you right now, and you're setting your sights high. Whether you're feeling inspired to broaden your physical or mental horizons, opportunities for travel, education, or exploring new perspectives may appear right now.
Not only that, but you're both feeling inspired and inspiring others. Your optimistic attitude is infectious right now, so don't shy away from sharing your ideas with others. Who knows? Those very conversations could end up changing the way you see things as well—and that's exactly what this season is about for you.
Virgo
The Earth may be waking up as spring rolls in, Virgo, but the Aries sun is spotlighting your eighth house of intimacy, rebirth, and transformation, and that means you're feeling more introspective than anything. Considering your ruling planet has been retrograde for the past few weeks, this is the perfect opportunity for you to integrate the lessons you've recently learned.
Rather than rushing ahead, take time to reflect and release criticism and self doubt. Additionally, the eighth house is associated with deep bonds and shared resources, so you may want to lean on your support system right now. Don't be afraid to wear your heart on your sleeve—it could be more healing than you expect.
Libra
Aries is your opposite sign, Libra, so that means the sun is moving through your seventh house of longterm commitment and partnership for the next four weeks. And for what it's worth, this house deals with romantic partnerships and business partnerships, including contractual agreements.
So whether you're making moves in your romantic or professional life, this is a great time to strengthen new or existing relationships that have the potential to go the distance. And in true Aries spirit, you'll want to be honest, direct, and straightforward about your end of the bargain, such as what you expect and how you plan to contribute.
Scorpio
With the Aries sun moving through your sixth house of health, self-care, and organization, Scorpio, you're being encouraged to focus on your routine over the next four weeks. Whether that looks like quitting old habits, embracing new ones, or both, this is a moment for you to make sure your day-to-day life is aligned with your values and who you want to be.
If any bad habits or routines have been holding you back, for instance, they'll be impossible to ignore this month. You may feel like your hand is being forced, so to speak—like you have no choice but to make a change, as far as how you're taking care of yourself. In any case, take it slow and give yourself grace. Big changes don't happen overnight, especially for a creature of habit like you!
Sagittarius
Feeling creative, Sagittarius? You very well might be, with the potent sun in Aries lighting up your fifth house of creativity, passion, and expression. And considering it's in a fellow fire sign as well, the motivation and energy you'll be feeling over the next four weeks is sure to be unmatched.
You might start a new creative project, host a celebration, or feel inclined to put yourself out there romantically. (The fifth house does rule over all things flirty, including casual connections and romance in general.) In any case, follow your heart right now—and your creative impulses—as that's what's going to bring you the most joy and momentum.
Capricorn
As the Astrological New Year kicks off, Capricorn, you're feeling compelled to tend to your roots. As the sun spends the next four weeks in your fourth house of home and family, you might be feeling more nostalgic, sentimental, or simply want to hunker down and spend time at home.
This part of your chart deals with emotional safety and security, so do whatever it is you need to do this month to make your home feel like a haven. It's perfect timing for spring cleaning, reorganizing, or even hosting an equinox celebration with your loved ones.
Aquarius
With the sun in your third house of information and communication, Aquarius, you could be full of new ideas and insights right now—and you probably want to share them. The good news is, Mercury retrograde just ended, so communicating with others should start to feel much easier—and you can finally say whatever's been on your chest.
In fact, your words could carry extra weight this month, and you may find yourself at the helm of important conversations and collaborations. In any case, this is an excellent time to get out there socially, express yourself, and allow the momentum of springtime to carry you forward.
Pisces
As the sun moves out of your sign, Pisces, your birthday season has come to a close and it's time to get practical. With the sun making its way through your second house of money, material security, and self worth, the next four weeks are an opportunity for you to get your finances in order, as well as get clear on what abundance really means to you.
Are you investing your money and resources wisely? Remember, time is also an investment, and the investments we make can either help or hinder us in the long run. With the second house dealing with your immediate environment, this is a good time for spring cleaning of all kinds: your home, your budget, and your own self doubt.
The takeaway
It's only fitting that the Astrological New Year kicks off with bold and brave Aries. As the sun moves through the Ram's realm for the next four weeks, we can all expect to feel a major boost of energy and inspiration—just make sure to direct that energy wisely.