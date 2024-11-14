Advertisement
Ready For November's Full Moon In Taurus? Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
Scorpio season is already winding down, but we've got a full moon to get through before Sagittarius season begins. This time around, it's in Scorpio's opposite sign, Taurus, and it's also going to be the last supermoon of 2024.
The moon will be exact on Friday, November 15, at 4:29 p.m. EST., but depending on your zodiac sign, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know for this full moon based on your sign.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
Money on your mind, Aries? With this full moon landing in your second house of possessions—the house Taurus happens to rule—you're getting a double dose of Taurean energy. As astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, tells mindbodygreen, this moon is asking you to look at your resources and how they're being distributed.
She suggests asking yourself where you might make some needed changes, or even let go a little. You might also assess where unexpected resources could come in. "You may have to let go of an old way of making money to create space for new," she adds.
Taurus
With this full moon in your sign and your first house of self and identity, Taurus, this is your full moon. And as Quinn tells mindbodygreen, you're shedding parts of yourself that have been holding you back from who you are becoming.
"Now is the time to stay true to yourself," she explains, adding that staying true to yourself will work in your favor right now and could even bring goals to life that you have been working on for some time. Don't be afraid to let go, Taurus; there's light on the other side.
Gemini
This could feel like an especially deep or introspective full moon for you, Gemini, as it lights up your 12th house of the subconscious, endings, and closure. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, you're looking more closely at what you believe, including where you may be holding onto limiting beliefs about yourself or others.
These things only limit you from your fullest expression, Quinn explains. "Where are your dreams too small? You need to let go of fears so you don't get in your own way—and really listen to your intuition to guide you," she adds.
Cancer
Feeling sociable, Cancer? With this full moon spotlighting your 11th house of larger community and networks, you could be focused on spreading your influence right now—or shedding it. According to Quinn, if you've been feeling dissatisfied with any of your relationships lately, you may be more discerning about those who do not meet you halfway or fill your cup.
"Setting boundaries around your needs is okay," she says, adding, "Lean into friendships that are giving to you in ways that matter, or even the possibility of new friendships that are blossoming or coming in unexpectedly."
Leo
This full moon could be a big one for your work life, Leo, as it activates your 10th house of public image and career. That said, according to Quinn, you'll want to pay attention to unexpected circumstances or developments within your work sector, such as promotions or a new position opening up.
"Know that it is all working in your best interest," Quinn says, adding, "Don't be afraid to let go of a job that isn't working for you. Leaving a job can allow you to step into fulfillment and create more room for things that do align—especially if you're not being recognized or paid for your worth."
Virgo
Feeling expansive, Virgo? With this full moon spotlighting your ninth house of travel and expansion, Quinn notes you'll be paying attention to what information you're receiving—and whether it's serving you or not. "Now is a time when you may be staying still, or you may actually have some unexpected travel come in, or travel plans get canceled," she adds.
In any case, Quinn says, pay attention to anything unexpected that comes up around this time that may help you move on. "And remember that contraction is just as important as expansion," she explains, adding, "Since the ninth house has this idea of expansion, and the full moon is about letting go, think about your relationship to contraction and expansion."
Libra
This full moon could feel especially deep for you, Libra, as it illuminates your eighth house of transformation, intimacy, and vulnerability. According to Quinn, you may be feeling tender, as the moon activates your truest desires and vulnerabilities, especially with loved ones.
"So you may have some challenging conversations or intimate exchanges," she tells mindbodygreen, adding to lean in and see what they have to teach you about yourself. "It may have an unusual or unexpected offering."
Scorpio
With this full moon lighting up your seventh house of long-term partnerships, Scorpio, that's the big theme for you under these moonbeams. And according to Quinn, you might be noticing which of your relationships are naturally shifting right now.
In any case, she says, "Know that it is on purpose and allow in the change," adding to try not to force or control the trajectory right now. "It'll only make it harder. In the long run, lean into the shifts and play around with the intensity and sensuality of Scorpio and Taurus energy," Quinn adds.
Sagittarius
Everyone deserves to take a break, including you, Sagittarius. And as this grounded Taurus full moon illuminates your sixth house of self care and habits, what better time to prioritize your own self-care?
According to Quinn, you might also want to look at any old habits that aren't working anymore, or draining you and your resources. "It's time to cut out the things that don't work—maybe quit an addiction or ease up on a tight schedule, allowing some self care before it's forced by the universe," she explains, adding to use Taurus's influence to delve into self care.
Capricorn
Feeling flirty, Capricorn? With this grounded and sensual full moon in fellow earth sign Taurus, your fifth house of creative expression and passion is getting a major boost. And according to Quinn it's a good time to assess where you're feeling stagnant in your self expression or in your relationships.
As she tells mindbodygreen, "Things need to be shaken up for you. You may even let go of stagnant relationships or things that are keeping you from your truest expression to allow in forward momentum."
Aquarius
It's time for you to focus on your home life, Aquarius, as this Taurus full moon lights up your fourth house of family and home. And with Uranus linking up with the moon in Taurus, Quinn adds to expect your home life to be shaken up in some way or another.
According to her, this could look like doing some literal reorganizing or redecorating in the home, but it could also include redistributing tasks and chores, getting a new roommate, or moving altogether. In any case, she says, "Let the change in, as it's creating new rituals and senses of security for you."
Pisces
Feeling chatty, Pisces? With this full moon illuminating your third house of communication and information, you're focused on how you can best be heard right now. Quinn suggests asking yourself how you've felt silenced within yourself—or even in your relationships.
"It's time for you to speak up—and possibly be willing to pull the plug on things yourself that aren't working for you, instead of having someone else do it for you," she says, adding to pay attention to where your voice and ability to speak up are being challenged.
The takeaway
While this full moon may bring some unexpected events, thanks to Uranus' involvement, it should ultimately feel like a grounding and stabilizing force. No matter your sign, be sure to indulge in a little Taurus-inspired self care, and don't forget to do a full moon ritual or two!
