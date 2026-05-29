There's A Blue Moon In Sagittarius Arriving This Weekend—Here's What To Know
Gemini season has officially arrived and the summer solstice is right around the corner—but first, we have a full moon in Sagittarius headed our way this weekend. And with it being the second full moon in the month of May, this full moon is also a rare Blue Moon.
The moon will reach its peak on Sunday, May 31, at 4:45 a.m. EDT, but depending on where Sagittarius lands in your chart, we all be impacted by it a little differently. Here's what to know.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
It's time to expand your horizons, Aries, as the Sagittarius full moon ignites your ninth house of travel and growth—the very house associated with Sag. This full moon is encouraging everyone to exit their comfort zone, but especially you, as the ninth house deals with things like philosophy and higher learning, wisdom, and expansive thinking in general.
Full moons are also about culmination, realizations, and release, so you may have some important insights under this lunation. If you're feeling inspired to take a trip, this would be a great time to do so. You could, however, also use this opportunity to expand your mental horizons, letting go of any old or outdated philosophies that are keeping you stuck.
Taurus
This full moon asks you to tap into the deepest parts of yourself with courage, Taurus, as it makes its way into your eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and rebirth. And with Mars (the planet of action and passion) currently in your sign, you've likely been feeling a bit braver than usual, anyway.
With Sagittarius bringing a sense of adventure and expansion, and the full moon bringing important realizations and release, this is a moment for you to get clear on how you connect intimately with yourself and those closest to you. Whether it's a fear of being seen, trust issues, or even avoidant tendencies, this moon will show you exactly where your capacity for intimacy is suffering.
Gemini
With the full moon in your opposite sign, Gemini, that means it's lighting up your seventh house of partnerships and long-term commitment. Not to mention, Mercury and Uranus are both in your sign, so your communication is extra strong right now—and the universe could be continually throwing surprises at you.
In any case, this full moon could bring realizations around your romantic (and even business) relationships. You might feel it's time to let a relationship go, take a relationship to the next level, or bring a bit more Sag-inspired spontaneity to your partnerships. Freedom is a big theme of this moon, so bear that in mind.
Cancer
Despite being in fiery and adventurous Sagittarius, this full moon is asking you to slow down and tend to your routines, Cancer. It's moving through your sixth house of health, habits, and service, encouraging you to take a closer look at what is and isn't working in your daily life.
You might ditch an old habit that's holding you back, but on the flip side, Sagittarius is all about freedom, spontaneity, and healthy risk. If your routine has become a bit stale, for instance, you might feel inspired to shake things up right now. Try to embrace a bit of change and do things differently—you might just find the change of pace is exactly what you've been needing.
Leo
Feeling passionate, Leo? Not only is the full moon in a fellow fire sign, but it's igniting your fifth house of creativity, expression, and celebration—the very house your sign is associated with. You're all too familiar with the drama and flair the fifth house can bring, and right now is your moment to tap into it.
More specifically, has anything been holding you back from expressing yourself? This full moon could very well reveal those creative or expressive blocks. Sagittarius is known for being bold and brash, so with the moon here, consider this your cue to let yourself shine without apology. If nothing else, just have fun (and flirt with your crush, perhaps).
Virgo
How are things on the home front, Virgo? This full moon in Sagittarius is forming a tense square to your sun sign and landing in your fourth house of home and family, which could bring some developments on the home front. Whether something at home needs to change or be released entirely, now's your time to do it.
This could look like physically getting rid of old clutter (which would be very Virgo, indeed), but it could also look like letting go of a dynamic in your home and family life that isn't working. In any case, embrace the homey vibes and feel free to invite some friends in for a full moon gathering.
Libra
Feeling social, Libra? You almost always are, so you'll be happy to know this full moon is shining a spotlight on your third house of communication and local communities. And with Sag at the helm of this moon, your best bet is to be spontaneous, say yes to those invites, and step out of your comfort zone a little bit.
You could meet new, interesting characters under this lunation, or be exposed to ideas and philosophies that challenge your usual way of thinking. In any case, you're being called to use your voice now as well. If you're feeling hesitant to share your thoughts and ideas, this moon asks you to be courageous and do it anyway—you never know where it might lead.
Scorpio
Time to get your money right, Scorpio, with the Sagittarius full moon making its way through your second house of finances, material security, and self-worth. And with full moons being a time of realizations and release, this is an excellent chance to assess your budget and make any adjustments if things aren't looking how you'd like.
Of course, Sagittarius is also known for making bold moves and taking risks, so it's possible you could have a chance to make an investment or big purchase right now. If that's the case, make sure it's worth your while, and remember that you deserve what you seek. The second house rules self-worth, and the way we mind our finances and material resources can reveal a lot about how we feel about ourselves.
Sagittarius
This is your full moon, Sagittarius, illuminating your first house of self-image and identity. It's the halfway point of the year since your birthday, so consider this a major checkpoint in this year's story. You could feel like you're turning over a new leaf, or in some way letting go of an old chapter and starting a new one. And in many ways, you are, so lean into it.
The main theme of this moon for you is connecting in to who you truly are, and making sure that version of you is what the world is getting, too. You're being asked to show up as your most authentic self right now, because that's when you're the most magnetic. And for what it's worth, if you've been wanting to revamp your image, this would be a great moment for a haircut.
Capricorn
While the general vibe of this full moon is free-spirited, energetic, and spontaneous, Capricorn, it might feel a bit more somber and serious for you. That's because it's moving through your 12th house of closure, healing, and the subconscious, dredging up muck from your past that you may typically try to avoid thinking about.
Now is your opportunity to both reflect on and release things like unconscious patterns or limiting beliefs. Be honest with yourself if emotional baggage or old narratives come up, and pay close attention to your dreams as well. While it's not always easy, these moment of release are essential to move forward.
Aquarius
You're feeling inspired to expand your networks under these moonbeams, Aquarius, as the Sagittarius full moon spotlights your 11th house of humanitarianism, and larger networks and communities. As such, the best thing for you to do right now is put yourself out there, whether it's going to networking events, saying yes to spontaneous plans, or getting involved in some community organizing.
And for what it's worth, if certain people or groups aren't clicking with you anymore, this full moon could be about letting them go. Take note of how your communities make you feel, and lean into the ones that bring out your best self.
Pisces
With this full moon amplifying your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career, Pisces, you have a strong opportunity to make some moves at work. Full moons may be about release and letting go, and in free-spirited Sagittarius, it could be that it's time to infuse some more spontaneity and adventure into your work life.
If you've been working on a project or building up your portfolio, you could finally reap those rewards, or a career shift could even be on the horizon. In any case, don't be afraid to go after what you're looking for at work, whether that's a promotion or pivoting to a new job altogether.
The takeaway
With the expansive and independent energy of this Sagittarius full moon, we'll all be feeling inspired to try things differently—and perhaps more boldly. No matter your zodiac sign, remember that if there's anything Sag is about, it's having a good time.