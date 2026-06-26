Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Full Moon In Capricorn
Summer has officially arrived, Cancer season is in full swing, and with it, we have a Capricorn full moon on the horizon. Full moons are a time of culmination and release, and with Capricorn being one of the most hard-working signs, this lunation is all about letting go of the things that hold us back from our fullest potential.
The full moon will be exact on Monday, June 29 at 7:56 p.m. EDT, but depending on where Capricorn lands in your chart, we all have something a little different to expect. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
This full moon offers you a chance to get serious about your work, Aries, as it spotlights your 10th house of career, destiny, and public image. And in the sign of structured and disciplined Capricorn, the moon is also asking you to clear out anything interfering with your larger purpose in life.
What tangible steps can you take to advance your career? And further, what needs to be released in order for you to take those steps? As you reflect on these questions, keep in mind that we are in Cancer season—and Mars just moved into impulsive Gemini. As such, don't make impulsive decisions right now and be sure to consider your own emotional safety as it relates to your work.
Taurus
With the Capricorn full moon landing in your ninth house of travel and higher learning, Taurus, you have a prime opportunity to spread your wings now—literally or figuratively. This could look like actual travel plans, of course, but it could also look like picking up a new hobby, starting a new course, or otherwise expanding your mind.
With the moon in a fellow earth sign, you're now being asked to reflect on what's been keeping you from your own expansion and growth. Notice any blockages that are illuminated under these moonbeams, and make the choice to move through them. Don't be afraid to think outside the box—that's what the ninth house is all about.
Gemini
Feeling transformative, Gemini? You very well might be, with this Capricorn full moon lighting up your mysterious eighth house of death and rebirth, sex, transformation, and intimacy. It's not always the easiest energy to move through, but there's always a light at the end of the tunnel.
The good news is, the planet of action is moving through your sign from June 28 to August 11, giving you a major boost of energy and motivation. Right now, you have the courage necessary to face deeper wounds, transform your relationship to intimacy, and let go of emotional baggage that's been weighing you down.
Cancer
With the full moon landing in your opposite sign, Cancer, it's spotlighting your seventh house of long-term partnerships and commitment. It's a big moment for your relationships, for better or worse—whether you're setting more boundaries in an existing relationship or ending it altogether.
If you're single, you might use this time to reflect on the Cancer-Capricorn axis that you share with your opposite sign. The balance of these opposites is all about structure and emotional safety, creating spaces and relationships that feel as grounded as they are nurturing. And keep in mind, the seventh house can also relate to business relationships, not just romantic ones!
Leo
Your birthday season is just around the corner, Leo—but first, this full moon is here to light up your sixth house of health, habits, and routines. And what better time to give yourself some TLC than right before your birthday? Summer is in full swing, so you're undoubtedly booked and busy—but don't forget to squeeze some self-care into your schedule.
With disciplined Capricorn at the helm of this moon, any habits that are holding you back will become impossible to ignore. The good news is, the planet of love and pleasure is posted up in your sign right now, so this is the perfect opportunity to slow down and indulge in some much-needed self love.
Virgo
You tend to lean more toward the practical side of things, Virgo, but with the Capricorn full moon lighting up your fifth house of creative expression, you're feeling flirty—and yes, you're thriving. This part of your chart is all about joy, celebration, expression, and even fertility, so any blockages to those areas of your life could come up right now.
If that's the case, your task now is to reflect on anything that dampens your passion. It will be clear what lights you up and what doesn't, but it's up to you to act on these revelations. In any case, the fifth house asks us to follow our hearts, so tune into what your heart has to say under these moonbeams, and allow it to guide you.
Libra
This Capricorn full moon is spotlighting your fourth house of home and family, Libra—so your focus is on the home front under these moonbeams. Perhaps your home life has been experiencing a recent change, for instance, whether you're redecorating or moving house altogether.
Of course, on the family side of things, you could be looking to set stronger boundaries or otherwise shift a dynamic with your loved ones. In any case, this is a good opportunity for you to reflect on what "home" really means to you, and to let go of things that don't align with that vision.
Scorpio
You're not typically one to wear your heart on your sleeve, Scorpio, but with this full moon in your third house of communication and information, it's time to let yourself be heard! Considering Mars (your ancient ruling planet) just moved into loquacious Gemini, it's entirely possible you have a lot to say right now.
Whatever has been weighing on your mind (or heart), now's the time to vocalize it—especially things that have to do with your long-term vision. Grounded Capricorn reminds us to be structured and disciplined in order to achieve success, and there's certainly power in speaking things into existence. Let your goals and plans be known!
Sagittarius
Money on your mind, Sagittarius? With the hard-working Capricorn full moon lighting up your second house of money, possessions, and financial security, this is a material-minded moon for you. And while you prefer to keep things light and spontaneous, Capricorn is asking you to add a touch of practicality and structure to your goals.
And keep in mind, investments aren't always monetary; Time and energy are things we all invest. The second house relates to our sense of self-worth, which is intrinsically tied to what we believe we deserve. Under these moonbeams, Capricorn is here to remind you that you deserve everything you want in this life—but it's up to you to get after it.
Capricorn
This is your full moon, Capricorn, landing in your first house of self and identity. Think back to January, as this moon marks the culmination of the larger lunar cycle that began for you during the Capricorn new moon around your last birthday. Now, you've reached the pinnacle of this cycle, and it's time to drop some baggage off before moving forward.
This isn't a time to focus externally, but rather reflect on how far you've come—as well as ask yourself where you're going. Ultimately, you're being cosmically supported to let go of anything weighing down your own self image (i.e. shame, limiting beliefs, self-doubt, etc.), so you can move forward with more confidence, clarity, and self-assuredness.
Aquarius
This full moon could feel particularly heavy or intense for you, Aquarius, as it moves through your 12th house of closure, endings, and the subconscious. This part of your chart represents the end of a cycle, and considering the next full moon is in your sign and your first house of identity, you're doing so major clearing out right now.
While much of this process is about reflecting and going inward, Capricorn also reminds us of the importance of practicality and tangible steps. For every blockage you uncover, or revelation you have, make sure you're taking aligned action to make any changes or shifts necessary.
Pisces
Are you feeling supported by your larger networks, Pisces? This Capricorn full moon spotlights your 11th house of a larger community, which could mean you've been more social than usual—but you might also be noticing where things aren't quite right. Full moons are about letting go, after all, and this is a time to make sure you're surrounded by people who align with your own vision for the future.
If they're not? This full moon might just make that clear. But on the flip side, don't turn away from support where it's needed. You might just be surprised what can come into your life when you make room for it by clearing out what doesn't click anymore.
The takeaway
We've nearly reached the halfway point of the calendar year, and this moon in structured Capricorn offers us all a chance to double down on our long-term goals and vision. No matter your zodiac sign, use this opportunity to let go of the things getting in the way of your plans, zero-in on whatever it is you do want, and go for it.