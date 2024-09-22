Advertisement
What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For The Autumn Equinox This Year
We've officially reached the halfway point of the astrological year, with the autumn equinox and Libra season beginning September 22.
The autumn equinox, and this time of year in general, are about slowing down, seeking balance, and preparing to go inwards during the colder months—but depending on where Libra lands in your birth chart, we all have something different to focus on.
Here's what all 12 zodiac signs need to know. And P.S., don't forget to check your sun, moon, and rising signs.
Aries
This equinox is highlighting themes around your closest relationships, Aries. As astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim tells mindbodygreen, whether romantic or in business, your partnerships are the focus right now, as Libra resides over your seventh house of long-term connections. As such, he says, this is a great time to connect more intimately with your partner, or even socialize with those who are really important to you.
Beyond that, he adds, you might use this time to assess who's really in your corner, and who you can truly trust. With Venus moving into Scorpio at the same time, this is even an opportunity to think about who you might want to go into business with. "Aries people are going to be focused on who they're engaged in mutual exchanges with, who their companions are, and leaning into their cooperative side," Grim notes.
Taurus
Time to zero-in on your health and routines, Taurus, as the equinox highlights your sixth house of self care. According to Grim, when thinking about the equinox's theme of balance, this is your chance to find more balance in your day-to-day life. "This would be a great moment for Taurus to invest in a new workout class or change up their schedule, so that, again, they can have more harmony and balance," he explains.
This could also be a good time to press forward with a new work project, he adds. "If Tauruses are looking to foster better connections with their coworkers, the equinox is perfect for that. Building more strategic connections can get certain projects done quicker and more efficiently, and I think efficiency is a key theme here for Tauruses," Grim notes.
Gemini
Feeling passionate, Gemini? As Libra season and the fall equinox make waves in your fifth house of creative expression, it's time to unleash the creativity you're holding inside. As Grim says, all you have to do is get back into that hobby you've always loved! With so much happening in the career sector of your chart, he adds, you've earned a chance to lean into a bit of fun and pleasure.
"The fall equinox is a reminder for Geminis to distribute a little bit more energy toward their creativity, and as a combination, they can actually integrate their creative side into their career, in order to reignite a little bit of passion in their career," Grim explains. In any case, he notes, carve out time for yourself to freely express whatever it is that needs expressing.
Cancer
How are things on the homefront, Cancer? The fall equinox and sun in Libra are spotlighting your fourth house of home and family—which just so happens to be the house your sign is associated with. It's familiar territory for you, and this time, balance is the name of the game. As Grim says, this could look like gaining more clarity on family-related matters, repairing a family wound, or even moving to a new home altogether.
He adds that Mercury will also be influencing the eclipse portal we're in, which can impact commerce and transactions. That includes property acquisition, but even if you're not in the market for a house, the focus is ultimately on bringing more harmony to your home and family life.
Leo
Sticking with the theme of balance, Leo, this equinox is activating your third house of communication and local travel, highlighting balanced communication. And according to Grim, it's providing an excellent opportunity for you to connect with people that you care about—or just want to learn from or talk to.
"Leos are really opening their minds to new ideas by creating this kind of connective tissue with those around them, and if they have any writing projects, it's also a great time to invest in their writing and lean into that," Grim tells mindbodygreen. Just don't expect it to be a quiet start to fall for you, Leo. Grim adds you're likely going to have a booked social calendar this Libra season, with a lot more calls, texts, and invites than usual.
Virgo
Ready to make some money moves, Virgo? According to Grim, the fall equinox and Libra season are shining a light on your second house of money and material possessions. Not only that, he says, but you may also be thinking more about your personal values and natural talents, and how you can find more balance in those areas. "The second house has a lot to do with indulgences in the material realm, and Virgos can really be inside their heads about a lot of things—but I think the fall equinox can help them focus on tangible things in front of them that they can purely enjoy," Grim explains.
And speaking of natural talents, he adds, if you've let yours fall by the wayside, now is a great time to incorporate those talents into the work you're already doing, or explore new avenues for monetization. Ultimately, he says, "If a Virgo is not satisfied with where they are right now financially, they can use the equinox to focus on what progress they've made so far and where they still need to progress ahead."
Libra
It's your birthday season, Libra, and that means the focus this season is on your first house of self and identity. According to Grim, under these Libra sun skies, you'll likely feel more charismatic, expressive, confident, and goal-oriented, plus you might even be better at setting boundaries and avoiding codependence. (We know, not always your strong suit!)
While it is a time to focus on yourself, relationships are a huge part of who you are. With that said, Grim adds that this is a great time to assess which relationships you want to cultivate, and perhaps which ones you don't. Figuring out who you can trust is never a bad idea, especially as you feel more self-assured. Who are the ones that truly appreciate you when you're shining your brightest? You'll soon find out.
Scorpio
With your birthday season just a month away, Scorpio, that means Libra season highlights your 12th house of the subconscious, spirituality, and even past lives. As Grim tells mindbodygreen, this is ultimately a time for you to rest, relax, and recuperate, as well as meditate and reflect on your spiritual purpose. The 12th house is almost a liminal space, where the veil between reality and spirituality is blurred.
It may feel like you're almost straddling these worlds, Grim explains, providing you with deeper clarity around your own spiritual truths and larger path in life. "It's a lot about assessing your progress and accomplishments so far this year, but especially in that spiritual plane, where hopefully you're finding a sense of solidarity with the collective," he says.
Sagittarius
This is a great time for you to get social, Sagittarius, as the equinox and Libra season highlight your 11th house of larger networks and communities. Perhaps it's time for you to join a new group, or give more focus to groups you're already a part of, Grim explains. "This is really a perfect time to harmonize with friends, reconnect with them, make new friends, be amenable and get along with them, and even strengthen your networks," he says.
If you're something of a social media person, you may want to revamp your online presence, Grim adds, as this is a window of time where you could have further reach. In any case, he explains, you're heading into a social month, where the wind is at your sails to make friends, strengthen connections, or find a new group of like-minded people.
Capricorn
This equinox and Libra season may feel like familiar territory for you, Capricorn, as the sun moves through your 10th house of career and public image. That is, of course, the very house associated with your sign, so you're no stranger to the energy of the 10th house. As Grim says, this is primarily a time for you to be honest with yourself about your career—and whether it's meeting your expectations.
"Capricorns are in a position next week during the eclipse to really shift their career in a completely new direction, but in the meantime, the equinox is a prime moment for them to evaluate their career success so far this year," Grim tells mindbodygreen. And one other thing? He adds that Capricorns also have a chance to reconcile grievances with parents (or take a new, more balanced approach to parenting if they have kids themselves).
Aquarius
Feeling expansive, Aquarius? Libra season and the fall equinox feature the sun moving through your ninth house of travel, higher learning, and expansion, so right now, you have an opportunity to really spread your wings. According to Grim, this might look like taking a long distance trip, exploring, seeing what's outside your comfort zone, and maybe even finding yourself in some way through those experiences.
You might also see success in higher education or teaching right now, he adds, including a focus on publishing, if that's something you're interested in. Ultimately, Grim tells mindbodygreen, even if you're not going to take a trip or go back to school, you can always expand your worldview, philosophy, or perspective. Remember, the name of the game for this equinox is "balance."
Pisces
This Libra season could feel especially deep for you, Pisces, as it highlights your eighth house of rebirth and intimacy, but also shared finances. The eighth house is all about merging, Grim explains, whether that's physical, emotional, psychic, or financial merging.
"This Equinox could really help Pisces derive new insights about their financial goals or investing goals. They could devise new financial strategies or investing strategies, but this is also a time for Pisces to do shadow work, and explore their subconscious or anything they've been shying away from or repressing throughout the year," Grim tells mindbodygreen. Ultimately, he says, there's a lot for you to focus on, so remember that balance is key and transformation is always possible.
The takeaway
There's never a bad time to seek more balance and harmony in your life, but the autumn equinox and Libra season is probably the best time to do it. Whether you're an Aries who needs more balance in your relationships, or a Capricorn who needs more balance at work, may we all turn a new leaf and find more harmony this fall.
