Ready to make some money moves, Virgo? According to Grim, the fall equinox and Libra season are shining a light on your second house of money and material possessions. Not only that, he says, but you may also be thinking more about your personal values and natural talents, and how you can find more balance in those areas. "The second house has a lot to do with indulgences in the material realm, and Virgos can really be inside their heads about a lot of things—but I think the fall equinox can help them focus on tangible things in front of them that they can purely enjoy," Grim explains.