We Tested Hundreds Of Products In 2025 — Our Editors & Readers Loved These The Most
Our editors are constantly testing new products, but we only share those that we truly love. One of my favorite things to do at the end of each year is to see which recommendations our readers have been shopping the most—because when I find a product I can't live without, I immediately want other people to experience it.
Curious about what fellow wellness-minded people are loving as of late? Keep scrolling to find the top 24 most-shopped items on our site in 2025.
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat
Used regularly by wellness fanatics such as Gabby Bernstein, Lauren Bosstik, and (of course) yours truly, the HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat works its magic within minutes, significantly improving my sleep, mood, recovery, and overall well-being.
Plus, nothing makes our editors' HRV scores soar more than sessions on our PEMF mats.
PEMF technology has been touted as a beneficial treatment for inflammation1 and improved tissue regeneration1, along with sleep issues2 and energy fatigue3. And when you add infrared heat to the equation, you up the ante with additional anti-inflammatory4, recovery5, and pain relief6 benefits.
I love the full-size mat, but others swear by the portable version, which uses the same longevity-boosting technology.
HigherDose Runner-Ups: Our readers and editors love the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket almost as much as the PEMF mat—and the Red Light Hat for hair growth was a close third. Right now, you can save 20% off all HigherDose products with code HOLIDOSE.
Canopy Filtered Showerhead
Words cannot express how happy I am that the shower filter craze is spreading. Over the past year, the Canopy Filtered Showerhead transformed my hair and skin, making redness, tight skin, and breakouts a distant memory (a sentence I thought I’d never say).
ICYMI: 85% of the country has hard water and nearly half of U.S. tap water has "forever chemicals" (PFAS) in it7—and the contaminants found in unclean or hard water can decrease hair strength, increase shedding8, and disrupt the skin’s natural barrier, leading to redness, irritation, and inflammation9.
The Canopy removes these contaminants without sacrificing your water pressure. Plus, the chic design elevates the bathroom vibe and the entire shower experience.
Canopy Runner-Up: The Canopy Bedside Humidifier 2.0 launched just a few months ago but it's already one of the most-shopped products on our site in 2024. The sleek device keeps my skin so dewy and plump during dry winter months. I truly believe it belongs on every bedside table—and our readers clearly agree. Read my full review here.
Sick Science ShapeShift Serum
Topicals are getting sophisticated—but nothing prepared our senior beauty editor for her results from this ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum. The unique formula uses exosomes (plant-based stem cell messengers) to smooth and sculpt skin from within.
Most exosome-infused products cost upwards of $200. ShapeShift is a fraction of the price at $58—yet it features proprietary tech that rivals luxury options. Thanks to its unique ingredient list, affordable price point, and fast-acting, research-backed results, the ShapeShift sculpting treatment sold out quickly after launch and again after the initial restock.
A few months ago the serum finally restocked for a second time—and we scored an exclusive discount for you. Use code MINDBODYGREEN to save 15%.
Sick Science Runner-Up: A few months after our editors fell in love with the ShapeShift Serum, the brand launched an exosome-powered hair growth serum—and it surpassed all my expectations (and yes, our discount can be used for this one as well). Read my full review here.
KLAW Walking Shoes
I own a ridiculous amount of sneakers, but If I could only wear one pair of walking shoes for the rest of my life it would be the KLAWs—especially in cooler months.
The cloud-like sneakers were designed by New York podiatrist Nelya Lobkova, DPM, and they have the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) seal of approval, denoting that they’re beneficial to your foot health.
Not only do they keep my feet comfortable and supported during 12,000 to 15,000 steps per day, but the chunky design is a magnet for compliments. Which, by the way, is probably why they’re constantly selling out.
Bonus: These sneakers literally never go on sale for more than $20 off (not even on Black Friday), but they're currently 40% off (!!!) with code HOLIDAY40.
Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand Kit
The original Solawave Skincare Wand was my very first foray into the red light therapy space, and let's just say I never looked back. Nearly three years later, I still swear by this handheld device to keep my skin looking glowy, plump, and sculpted.
Combining microcurrent and red light technology, the viral wand reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, and dark spots, revealing a more radiant complexion overall. It's travel-friendly and easy to use, with results in as little as three minutes per day.
Every December Solawave runs a sitewide 35% off sale, and I seriously wait for it all year. The sale is currently still running as I write this, but it could end any day now.
Solawave Runner-Ups: Red light masks are having a serious moment, so it's no surprise the Solawave Wrinkle Retreat mask is another most-shopped product of 2024. My current favorite Solawave pick? The Eye Recovery Pro mask, which visibly slowed signs of aging around my eyes in just a few weeks.
Helight Sleep Light
This expert-developed light uses a low-intensity wavelength of red light (630 nanometers) to promote natural melatonin production and ease you into a deeper, more restorative sleep. The Helight is based on NASA research10, and it works better than any sleep tool I've tested but requires virtually zero effort.
On nights when I use my Helight, I fall asleep within 10 minutes and I sleep straight through until morning. Not only do I have the Oura scores to prove it, but I can tell based on how I feel the next morning: rested and restored.
Cariuma Salvas & Oca Lows
There's a reason Cariumas have been spotted on celebrities like Helen Mirren, Ashton Kutcher, Brooke Shields, Naomi Watts, and Jon Hamm. These vegan, sustainable sneakers are comfortable, supportive, and undeniably chic.
In fact, our deputy commerce editor once walked 50,000 steps in a single weekend in the Cariuma Salvas and didn't feel an ounce of discomfort.
As for me, I love the Salvas—but my favorite Cariuma style is the Oca Lows, which were a close second for our readers this year. I love that they're versatile enough to wear with just about any outfit. I've rocked mine with activewear, workwear, dresses, skirts, jeans, and shorts—and I always get compliments.
Editor's tip: Cariuma just launched a winterized version of my beloved Ocas, with a plush, cozy faux shearling lining. I'm predicting they will be spotted all over NYC this winter.
Three Ships Firm Believer
Your neck and chest are some of the first areas to show signs of aging, yet they rarely get the extra attention they deserve. This clean, science-backed formula from Three Ships drew me in with rave reviews from women of all ages who said it did more to tighten their skin than luxury options (and at a fraction of the price).
One woman writes, "Over the last few years, I have grown quite self-conscious of my neck's sagging skin. Within a couple of days (yes, days!) of using this cream, my skin was visibly firmer and smoother."
Another says, "I could visibly see diminishing lines after one week and noticed healthier skin still existed!! Now my neck is matching my refreshed face as well!!"
When testing the cream for myself, my skin felt and appeared soft and hydrated almost instantly. After a few weeks of use, it started to look firmer and plumper, and my fine lines were less apparent.
Three Ships Runner-Up: Every Three Ships product I've tested has left me thoroughly impressed—but my two dessert island picks (and our readers' favorites) are the Firm Believer and the hyaluronic acid Dew Drops Serum, which gives my skin the dewiest glow. Read my full review of the Dew Drops here.
Bon Charge Red Light Mask
Red light has been shown to reduce acne lesions11 and improve skin complexion12, skin tone, skin smoothness, and collagen density, among other benefits—and the Bon Charge Red Light Mask stands out in a sea of options.
It has an impressive 240 LED bulbs, with a higher irradiance than many others we’ve tested. The mask also has an EMF-free design, and it’s made from medical-grade silicone that feels soft against your skin.
Within a few days of testing the Bon Charge mask, our deputy commerce editor said her skin “glowed from within." Her redness faded, and her entire complexion brightened.
It’s the ultimate skin longevity tool—and you can get 15% off with code MINDBODYGREEN.
Cornbread Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies
Improving your sleep is truly one of the best things you can do for your health. Poor sleep doesn't just leave you tired. It can also impact cognitive function, mood, and metabolic health.
Fortunately, hemp CBD is a science-based solution to encourage relaxation and support better sleep—and I've seen these benefits firsthand. When I take CBD before bed, I have higher Oura scores, and I wake up feeling so much more rested.*
After I tested over 20 CBD products for sleep, these Cornbread gummies became my go-to pick for restless nights.* The USDA-certified organic gummies opt for better-for-you ingredients but still taste great, with a sweet berry flavor and soft, fresh texture.
Bonus: You can save 25% with code MINDBODYGREEN.
Jolie Filtered Showerhead
I'll always have a soft spot for the Jolie. It was the very first shower filter I ever tested and the gateway into my obsession. After years of frustrations with dry, lackluster skin and dull, brittle hair, I installed this sleek, photo-worthy device—and my results left me floored.
Similar to the Canopy, the Jolie is tested to NSF certifications and uses a proprietary blend of KDF-55 and calcium sulfite to remove chlorine and heavy metals.
As soon as I experienced the softer skin and healthier hair from cutting these harsh chemicals out of my water, I immediately made my boyfriend install a Jolie in his shower so I'd never have to be without it.
Bonus: It's easy to install and adds no time to your routine. Read my full review here.
Lumen Metabolism Tracker
Nearly 90% of Americans have suboptimal metabolic health, which can be detrimental to your immune function, body composition, cardiovascular health, energy levels, and longevity.
The good news? You can improve your metabolism. That's why I'm so obsessed with the Lumen Metabolism tracker, a handheld device that gives you real-time insights into your metabolic health with suggestions for how to optimize it to promote fat burn, weight loss, and improved energy.
I've been using the Lumen for three months, and I've already learned so much about my own metabolism. It feels like I finally have a window into what's going on in my body, and I have so much more energy throughout the day.
True Botanicals Everything Rescue Balm
Remember the Rescue Balm Brook Shields called a “thirst-quenching game changer” for dry, fragile skin? Any time we feature this cult-favorite, it flies off the shelves (and for good reason).
Our editors (and their moms!) can attest that this natural salve instantly relieves chapped, sensitive skin—even thinner areas that often appear more crepey like the neck and chest.
A true skin longevity hero, the balm traps in moisture like a barrier cream while providing nutrients the skin needs to become stronger over time.
Theraplush Overnight Repair Cream
Your hands are one of the first areas to show signs of aging—and while I've learned no product is a miracle-worker, the Soft Services Theraplush Repair Treatment is pretty darn close.
With my very first application of Theraplush earlier this year, I immediately understood why it’s always selling out. My hands looked younger after just one use. The rich, nourishing cream uses colloidal oatmeal, panthenol, and retinol to support the skin barrier and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots.
Plus, it comes in a chic refillable container, with a magnetic lid that doubles as a ring holder. I'd argue it's another bedside table must-have, and our readers clearly agree.
Dame Com Vibrator
At first I was a little intimidated to test the Dame Com, as I typically gravitate toward smaller toys (like the Pom or Fin)—but it quickly won me over. I’m not surprised so many women say this best-selling toy is unlike any other they’ve tried.
In case you’re new here: There’s more to self-pleasure than simply how good it feels. Orgasms can boost your mood, strengthen your pelvic floor, help you sleep better13, and even improve your skin (among other benefits).
And reviewers say the Dame Com makes self-exploration fun, even for women who don't generally like sex toys. Whether you're already a fan of wand vibrators and looking for a worthy upgrade or you're completely new to the sex toy game, all signs are pointing to this best-selling vibrator as a no-brainer for enhanced pleasure.
Bonus: The Com is currently marked down from $110 to $74—and you can save an additional 20% with code WINTER.
Adidas Sambas
With a tiny New York City closet, it’s not easy to add another pair of sneakers to my already massive collection. But there's something about the Adidas Sambas that drew me in like a siren earlier this year.
Perhaps it was the many celebrities who rock these trendy shoes daily, or maybe it was my fine-tuned sneaker radar telling me this pair belonged in my closet. Either way, I'm thankful for it daily.
Not only are these shoes chic, comfy, and versatile, but they’re also expert-approved. Podiatrist Dina Gohil, DPM, says they're a suitable walking shoe thanks to their durable construction. "Adidas Sambas offer decent support, especially in the midfoot and heel areas," Gohil confirms.
If you've been waffling over hopping on the Sambas train, let this be your sign.
Our Place Wonder Oven
After learning most air fryers contain toxic chemicals linked to a slew of health concerns14—think metabolic and thyroid challenges, adverse birth outcomes, and in some extreme cases, higher incidence of cancer—I immediately set out to find the best non-toxic swap.
I knew the Our Place Wonder Oven would give me peace of mind, but I wasn’t prepared for just how much I could love a kitchen appliance.
This thing bakes, toasts, roasts, reheats, broils, and air fries my food to perfection—and it's currently on sale for $175.
Vuori AllTheFeels Leggings
I own 30+ pairs of leggings, but this pair simply cannot be beat. A 10 out of 10 on the softness scale, the fabric looks like it was painted on. They feel like butter against my skin, and I love the way the leggings move with my body.
After just a few wears of the Vuori AllTheFeels leggings, I knew I'd need a second pair—not because they aren't durable, but because I never wanted to rely on my wash cycle. The eco-friendly materials truly stand the test of time. I’ve had mine for years and they still look brand new.
These leggings check all my boxes: They're stylish, versatile, supportive, and extremely comfortable. Trust me when I say you will want multiples.
Smile Makers The Artist
We all have different pleasure preferences, but there's a reason the rabbit-style vibrator is one of the most iconic sex toys across the board.
Its unique, powerful shape hits just the right spots for internal and external stimulation, making it a top choice for those who want to explore various pleasure zones.
Of course, not all rabbits are created equal—and many say Smile Maker's Artist reigns supreme. This sleek, affordable vibrator is easy to use and surprisingly quiet, and the body-safe silicone feels so soft against your skin.
Most importantly, it gets the job done. The toy’s two-arm design has so many reviewers gushing (literally). Even those who were previously intimidated by rabbit vibrators (it's me, hi) are singing the Artist's praises.
Psst: You can save 15% on your first order.
Hoka Clifton 9
Podiatrists have recommended the Hoka Clifton 9 to mindbodygreen for running, walking, or long days of standing—specifically for those with knee pain or wide feet. Plus, the shoe has earned the APMA Seal Of Acceptance.
They have a MetaRocker™ design, which provides smoother heel-to-toe transitions and helps propel your foot forward as you move.
The thick cushioning is surprisingly lightweight, allowing you to still feel the ground under your feet as you run or walk (while still protecting your joints from harsh impact).
Maude Vibe
I could stay here all day listing the benefits of orgasms—and I’ll take any opportunity to talk about the toy that gets me there every time. But the short of it is: This is one device you need to try for yourself.
Where other vibrators are loud and clunky, the crowd-pleasing Maude Vibe is quiet and unassuming. In fact, I leave it on my nightstand without a second thought.
Potential overshare: Since I first tried the Maude Vibe earlier this year, I’ve been orgasming way more frequently (read: every time I use it). I can truly feel the benefits—and I'm not the only one.
This $49 vibrator comes with so many rave reviews. One reviewer who notes that this was their first vibrator ever writes, "The first time I used it, it felt like my soul was being ripped from my body. This thing has no trouble getting me where I wanna be."
EBY Support Bralette
Our editors simply cannot stop talking about EBY's comfy and supportive bras—and I'm so excited to see how many mindbodygreen readers are jumping on the EBY train!
This bestselling Support Bralette offers wire-free support with a smoothing design that stays in place without slipping, bunching, or discomfort.
Oh, and it's virtually invisible under clothing. The Support Bralette comes in sizes XS to 2XL and is comfortable and supportive enough for all-day wear.
Editor's tip: EBY is currently offering 25% off sitewide—and I'm also eyeing the EBY Relief Bra, which has over 1,000 raving.
Nike Metcon 9
While I've picked up some great weightlifting tips—like the importance of consistency, proper form, and quality nutrition—the most important thing I've learned is the importance of the right footwear.
Experts strongly urge against lifting weights in running shoes if you want to prevent injury and encourage proper form and better results (which, of course, I do).
Knowing this, I've spent the past two years testing the best weightlifting shoes—and The Metcon 9 is one pair I (and our readers) can't stop obsessing over.
They're comfortable, supportive, cute, and versatile. But best of all, they make me feel stronger.
WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Walking Treadmill
Ever since I added a walking pad to my space, my mood is significantly better, I feel more energized, and I'm more productive.
I've tested a few options, but the WalkingPad C2 Mini is my absolute favorite. It folds up into a compact, portable size that can be rolled (yup, it has wheels!) right under your desk, couch, or bed for storage.
The machine maxes out at 3.72 miles per hour or about the speed of a brisk walk on the cusp of a jog. Personally, I’ve found 2.7 miles per hour is the perfect setting for walking while working.
If my WalkingPad were to break tomorrow, I’d purchase a replacement full price without hesitation—but you don't have to pay as much as I did. The sleek device is currently $200 off thanks to a flash holiday sale.
The takeaway
Some people gatekeep their favorite products, but these five items are so great I want everyone to experience their benefits. Just be warned: Our readers are quick shoppers—so don't waffle over your purchase for too long or you'll be facing inevitable sellouts (I'm looking at you, Cariuma).
