Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For November's New Moon In Scorpio
New moons mark the beginning of a lunar cycle, encouraging us all to wipe our slates clean and start fresh. And this month, we have a new moon in sleuthy Scorpio, ushering in transformative new beginnings and powerful intentions.
The new moon will be exact on Thursday, November 20, at 1:47 a.m. EST, but depending on where this new moon lands in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect. Here's what all 12 signs need to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising signs.
Aries
This could feel like a transformative new moon for you, Aries, as it lands in your eighth house of rebirth and intimacy. The eighth house isn't exactly the most "chill" part of your chart, but it's definitely asking you dive deep. The good news is, you're fearless enough to handle it.
You might run up against your shadow under this cosmic influence, especially as it relates to your intimate relationships and desires. The eighth house can also deal with sharing or merging resources, so watch out for new opportunities to form a partnership or alliance.
Taurus
It's time to focus on your closest relationships, Taurus, as this new moon in your opposite sign, Scorpio, influences your seventh house of partnerships. You're being asked to get honest with yourself about what you truly want from a partnership—because that's the only way you'll truly be able to get it.
Be brave enough to ask for what you need, and you'll find you can deepen your closest relationships. Scorpio is about trust, depth, and longevity in connections, so be sure to prioritize the relationships you feel can actually go the distance.
Gemini
How are you feeling lately, Gemini? As this transformative Scorpio new moon moves through your sixth house of self-care and habits, it's in your best interest to focus on those things now—especially if you haven't been feeling your best or you've been avoiding your own healing.
The new moon in powerful Scorpio forces you to face yourself, but don't shy away! The things that reveal themselves to you under this new moon allow space for deeper parts of yourself to be accepted and seen. From there, you can make any necessary changes or fresh starts to your habits and self-care routine.
Cancer
Feeling passionate, Cancer? As this revealing Scorpio new moon moves through your fifth house of creative expression, drama, and joy, you could feel especially in touch with your desires, urges, and impulses. And right now, your creative expression is your emotional outlet, so definitely lean into it.
Allow your desires to guide you right now, because they're going to usher in new beginnings for you. Follow your creative inspiration, allow yourself to be witnessed (even if you're the one witnessing yourself!), and let your truest expression be heard.
Leo
How are things on the home front, Leo? New moons are a time of new beginnings, and this Scorpio moon is influencing your fourth house of family and home, so prepare for some incoming shifts there. Namely, Scorpio's influence on this moon is encouraging you to open up to those in your family and/or home.
It's not always easy, but working through the hard stuff with your loved ones can make your home itself feel so much more supportive and aligned. Without old problems lingering, it allows a new chapter to open up, so don't miss this opportunity. You're a generous sign, so be generous with your affection at home and it will come back to you.
Virgo
You're the analytical, intellectually minded type, Virgo, and under this new moon in Scorpio, it's influencing the way you think—and how you communicate those thoughts. Now, with this moon moving through your third house of communication, it's time to open up and communicate those deeper truths.
Just keep in mind, Mercury (your planetary ruler) is retrograde in Sagittarius and squaring your natal sun. This can cause even more miscommunications for you than others, so choose your words wisely. Opt for thinking before you speak, avoiding impulsive wisecracks, and re-reading before you hit send.
Libra
Money on your mind, Libra? You're posed to make money moves under these Scorpio new moon skies, as the moon moves through your second house of money, material possessions, and financial security. This is also the part of your chart that deals with self worth, so you could have a reality check on that front as well.
And while you are a lover of luxury, this new moon gets you in touch with deeper aspects of where you want to invest your time and money. You're thinking about longterm pay off, not just short term fun. FWIW, Scorpio is also associated with joint financial ventures—so watch out for financial partnership opportunities.
Scorpio
It's your birthday season, Scorpio, and that means this new moon is in your sign. As the sun moves through your first house of identity, the new moon is meeting up with it, marking a brand new chapter for you. Now's the time for you to shine, as well as get more aligned with your truest desires.
Your manifesting abilities will be especially high right now (for better or worse!) so get clear on what it is you're seeking—and then go for it. This would be an excellent time to make a vision board, journal your intentions, and map a game plan for the next six months leading up to the Scorpio full moon on May 1.
Sagitatrius
This could be an especially deep and introspective new moon for you, Sagittarius, as it lands in your 12th house of subconscious, endings, and closure. We are gearing up for your birthday season, after all, so this is your last chance to set intentions and drop some baggage before your birthday!
But with Mercury retrograde in your sign, and Scorpio's influence on this moon, you're ultimately being asked to slow down and reflect. The 12th house is the realm of the subconscious, so dig deep, don't be afraid to explore the unknown, and be open to what it reveals to you.
Capricorn
Feeling social, Capricorn? As this Scorpio new moon influences your 11th house of larger community and networks, you just might be putting yourself out there more than usual. Ultimately, your community is calling you in under this new moon—and maybe even into some of the deeper shadow work Scorpio has to reveal.
Consider what you can tap into within yourself to allow you to show up in community in a more authentic way. The 11th house is associated with humanitarianism and collectivism, after all, so this is a big moment for you to contribute to a cause you care about.
Aquarius
If things have been a bit stagnant at work, Aquarius, we've got good news for you! This transformative new moon in Scorpio is spotlighting your 10th house of public image and career, so you're in a good position to make some career moves right now. In fact, you could buzzing at work, receiving more recognition or influence.
And if you have any hidden (or abandoned) dreams that haven't been getting enough of your attention, now is absolutely the time to go for it. While Scorpio does square your natal sun, amping up the pressure you might feel right now, that pressure is encouraging you to take action.
Pisces
This could be an expansive new moon for you, Pisces, as it focuses in on your ninth house of travel, philosophy, and higher learning. You're already one to dream big, after all, and now, it's time for you to spread your wings—literally and/or figuratively.
This could look like finally taking that trip you've been dreaming about forever (though keep in mind, Mercury is retrograde), but it could also look like expanding your mind through a new class or workshop. Whatever the case may be, this is your moment to follow free-spirited impulses and listen to the whispers of your dreams.
The takeaway
Scorpio is a sign all about transformation, rebirth, and regeneration. It's a sign that researches and reveals, digs deep, and listens to gut feelings. No matter your zodiac sign, Scorpio's influence reminds us that when we face our darkness with bravery and strength, we can receive the blessings on the other side.