The Supplement Health & Well-Being Experts Recommend To Support Healthy Digestion
At mindbodygreen, healthy digestion is a major priority. Sure, it's unpleasant when things aren't running smoothly—but the importance of a strong digestive system runs even deeper. Functional medicine practitioners consider the gut to be the center of health; therefore, supporting strong digestion overall is key.
probiotic+
Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity.*
This is one of the reasons mbg developed probiotic+. To create the supplement, mbg teamed up with manufacturer Thorne, and it went through four rounds of safety and efficacy testing before launch. What makes probiotic+ unique? It's one of the only probiotic supplements on the market with four strains, which work together to aid proper digestion and nutrient absorption* Plus, one of the strains improves whole-gut transit time and reduces gastrointestinal symptoms such as constipation, regurgitation, and nausea.*
That's why it was exciting to have top experts in medicine, nutrition, food, and fitness share how mbg's probiotic+ supplement helped reduce uncomfortable symptoms and supported health digestion—both personally and for their clients.*
"A no-brainer for healthy digestion.*"
"Probiotics are a no-brainer for healthy digestion, immune support, and, as we're finding out, mood support!* I love mindbodygreen's probiotic+ because it goes deeper. This formula incorporates select strains to reduce bloating and maintain a healthy weight.* probiotic+ is a crucial part of my wellness routine, especially when I travel, and I'm grateful to have found a brand I trust.*"
—Carlene Thomas, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist
"A wonderful tool to help bring your digestion back into balance.*"
"In Ayurveda, the cornerstone of health is digestion. mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is a wonderful tool to help bring your digestion back into balance so you can experience radiant health.* Since starting probiotic+, I noticed an immediate improvement with bloating and felt I had overall better digestion—if you struggle with bloating, this probiotic is for you.*"
—Sahara Rose, bestselling author, speaker, and podcast host
"I can't wait to recommend this product to my patients who have gut and digestive issues.*"
"mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is a well-designed, high-quality probiotic targeting key microbes to help you find balance and reduce uncomfortable symptoms like bloating. I can't wait to recommend this product to my patients who have gut and digestive issues. mindbodygreen has found the perfect synergy with Thorne to create a great product—these four targeted strains are backed by clinical studies and are most effective in addressing bloating and IBS symptoms.*"
—Marvin Singh, M.D., integrative gastroenterologist
"I felt an immediate improvement in my digestive health.*"
"mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is the most effective probiotic supplement I have ever taken.* I felt an immediate improvement in my digestive health after starting this formula.* I've been including this as part of my daily wellness practice, and I am so excited to have found a product that actually works.*"
—Julie Piatt, bestselling author and plant-based chef
"My IBS symptoms have more or less disappeared.*"
"For the past 10 months I've been battling unexplained IBS symptoms that appear out of the blue. I've tried many different probiotic supplements with no success. After starting mindbodygreen’s probiotic+, my IBS symptoms have more or less disappeared, and I feel like my digestion is getting back to where it was before.* As a dietitian, I recommend that all my clients incorporate a probiotic into their daily routine, and I can personally say mindbodygreen's is one of the best out there!*"
—Maggie Michalczyk, RDN, registered dietitian
"The first product I’ve tried that I can tell is keeping my digestion optimized.*"
"As someone who knows personally and professionally the connection between our gut and our mental health, I’ve struggled to find an effective shelf-stable probiotic. mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is the first product I’ve tried that I can tell is keeping my digestion optimized and my microbiome (and mind!) as happy as refrigerated versions.*"
—Megan Bruneau, M.A., psychotherapist and writer
"probiotic+ optimizes my digestion.*"
"If there's one product I'm crazy passionate about, it's a good-quality probiotic. From the second I tried mindbodygreen's, any ounce of bloat I felt disappeared.* probiotic+ optimizes my digestion, and I just overall feel amazing when I take it.* The best part is knowing that I can always trust mindbodygreen with sourcing the best possible ingredients!*"
—Melissa Wood, health and fitness coach