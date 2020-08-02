mindbodygreen

Integrative Health

The Supplement Health & Well-Being Experts Recommend To Support Healthy Digestion

Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor By Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen.
Image by AsiaVision / iStock

August 2, 2020 — 10:03 AM

At mindbodygreen, healthy digestion is a major priority. Sure, it's unpleasant when things aren't running smoothly—but the importance of a strong digestive system runs even deeper. Functional medicine practitioners consider the gut to be the center of health; therefore, supporting strong digestion overall is key.

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity.*

This is one of the reasons mbg developed probiotic+. To create the supplement, mbg teamed up with manufacturer Thorne, and it went through four rounds of safety and efficacy testing before launch. What makes probiotic+ unique? It's one of the only probiotic supplements on the market with four strains, which work together to aid proper digestion and nutrient absorption* Plus, one of the strains improves whole-gut transit time and reduces gastrointestinal symptoms such as constipation, regurgitation, and nausea.*

That's why it was exciting to have top experts in medicine, nutrition, food, and fitness share how mbg's probiotic+ supplement helped reduce uncomfortable symptoms and supported health digestion—both personally and for their clients.*

"A no-brainer for healthy digestion.*"

"Probiotics are a no-brainer for healthy digestion, immune support, and, as we're finding out, mood support!* I love mindbodygreen's probiotic+ because it goes deeper. This formula incorporates select strains to reduce bloating and maintain a healthy weight.* probiotic+ is a crucial part of my wellness routine, especially when I travel, and I'm grateful to have found a brand I trust.*"

Carlene Thomas, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist 

"A wonderful tool to help bring your digestion back into balance.*"

"In Ayurveda, the cornerstone of health is digestion. mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is a wonderful tool to help bring your digestion back into balance so you can experience radiant health.* Since starting probiotic+, I noticed an immediate improvement with bloating and felt I had overall better digestion—if you struggle with bloating, this probiotic is for you.*"

Sahara Rose, bestselling author, speaker, and podcast host

"I can't wait to recommend this product to my patients who have gut and digestive issues.*"

"mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is a well-designed, high-quality probiotic targeting key microbes to help you find balance and reduce uncomfortable symptoms like bloating. I can't wait to recommend this product to my patients who have gut and digestive issues. mindbodygreen has found the perfect synergy with Thorne to create a great product—these four targeted strains are backed by clinical studies and are most effective in addressing bloating and IBS symptoms.*"

Marvin Singh, M.D., integrative gastroenterologist

"I felt an immediate improvement in my digestive health.*"

"mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is the most effective probiotic supplement I have ever taken.* I felt an immediate improvement in my digestive health after starting this formula.* I've been including this as part of my daily wellness practice, and I am so excited to have found a product that actually works.*"

Julie Piatt, bestselling author and plant-based chef

"My IBS symptoms have more or less disappeared.*"

"For the past 10 months I've been battling unexplained IBS symptoms that appear out of the blue. I've tried many different probiotic supplements with no success. After starting mindbodygreen’s probiotic+, my IBS symptoms have more or less disappeared, and I feel like my digestion is getting back to where it was before.* As a dietitian, I recommend that all my clients incorporate a probiotic into their daily routine, and I can personally say mindbodygreen's is one of the best out there!*"

Maggie Michalczyk, RDN, registered dietitian

"The first product I’ve tried that I can tell is keeping my digestion optimized.*"

"As someone who knows personally and professionally the connection between our gut and our mental health, I’ve struggled to find an effective shelf-stable probiotic. mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is the first product I’ve tried that I can tell is keeping my digestion optimized and my microbiome (and mind!) as happy as refrigerated versions.*"

Megan Bruneau, M.A., psychotherapist and writer

"probiotic+ optimizes my digestion.*"

"If there's one product I'm crazy passionate about, it's a good-quality probiotic. From the second I tried mindbodygreen's, any ounce of bloat I felt disappeared.* probiotic+ optimizes my digestion, and I just overall feel amazing when I take it.* The best part is knowing that I can always trust mindbodygreen with sourcing the best possible ingredients!*"

Melissa Wood, health and fitness coach 

