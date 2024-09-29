Advertisement
Ready For Wednesday's New Moon Solar Eclipse? Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
Libra season is officially underway, and that means we have a Libra new moon on the horizon. It's arriving Wednesday, October 2, at 2:49 p.m. EDT and will also be a solar eclipse, closing out the eclipse portal that began on the Pisces full moon two weeks ago.
Depending on where this new moon lands in your birth chart, however, we all have something different to expect. Here's what all 12 signs need to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising signs.
Aries
It's time to focus on your closest relationships, Aries, with this new moon activating your seventh house of long-term partnerships. According to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS Imani Quinn, your relationships might even be flourishing right now.
"This is the time to take your romantic life to the next level, increase commitment, or start something new with a friend or a lover," she tells mindbodygreen.
Taurus
Where could your routine use a reset, Taurus? With this new moon landing in your sixth house of self-care and habits, Quinn says it's time to take care of yourself and make it lavish—just as you like it.
Think massages; think acupuncture, Quinn adds. "It's time to indulge Libra energy, and Taurus and Libra are both ruled by Venus and love to indulge in self-care—so that is encouraged at this time."
Gemini
It's time to express yourself, Gemini! According to Quinn, this new moon solar eclipse falls in your fifth house of creative expression, encouraging you to put yourself out there.
As Quinn says, "Let your curiosity open you up to what is possible when you let your creative mind run wild. What do you dream up, and how can you express it?"
Cancer
This new moon solar eclipse happens to land in your fourth house of home and family, Cancer—the very house your sign is associated with. It's familiar territory for you, with Quinn adding that it's what you'll be focusing on right now.
Whether it's dynamics with your family (or roommates) or you want to give your place a refresh, she says, "It's time to focus on your family and home life, decorate your house, and make it warm and joyful to be in. You could expand your family—maybe it's time for babies and more."
Leo
This new moon solar eclipse in Libra is activating your third house of communication, information, and local networks, Leo. In other words, expect for this to be a social time, and let yourself be heard!
As Quinn adds, you might tell your crush how you feel, express yourself, or otherwise speak up and say what needs to be said. You might notice these themes coming up, particularly in matters of relationships, she notes.
Virgo
Money on your mind, Virgo? Under this new moon solar eclipse in Libra, it's an excellent time to make some money moves because it's landing in your second house of possessions, material security, and money.
As Quinn suggests asking yourself, how can you expand your money specifically through things that make you feel good that also have a healthy balance of reality and optimism? That's what this Libra new moon is encouraging you to do now.
Libra
Happy birthday season, Libra! With the sun traversing your first house all month long, the moon is meeting up with it for this solar eclipse. And that means this moon impacts your first house of self and identity as well.
According to Quinn, this is your time to shine. "Be out, be flirty, express yourself, and indulge in you. It will lead to all good things and desires realized," she adds.
Scorpio
This could be an intense and potent new moon solar eclipse for you, Scorpio, as it moves through your 12th house of closure, endings, and the subconscious. Just in time for your birthday season next month!
It's out with the old and in with the new, as your subconscious mind and dream world have a lot to say right now, Quinn notes. "Pay attention to how allowing positive balance and lighter energy to your subconscious allows you to expand in the world and your relationships," she says.
Sagittarius
Time to branch out, Sagittarius! That's something you have no problem with, and as this new moon solar eclipse in Libra moves through your 11th house of networks and larger community, you have the perfect opportunity to do so.
As Quinn says, this is a time to allow your community to show up for you. "You are the talk of the town, and people want to be around you, so co-work, be social—it could lead to new pathways," she adds.
Capricorn
This new moon might feel like familiar territory for you, Capricorn, as it moves through your 10th house of career and public image—the very house your sign is associated with. You're not one for slowing down on the path to success, and Quinn says now's the time for you to get noticed at work.
You might get a promotion, build new collaborations with people, or otherwise allow those around you to support you, help you, and lift you up in your career, she adds.
Aquarius
Have a case of wanderlust, Aquarius? Don't be surprised if it hits you, as this new moon activates your ninth house of travel, higher learning, and expansion.
"It's time for you to travel for fun with friends, or maybe take a romantic getaway—but make it special, because you deserve it," Quinn says. And do take time to explore and expand not just your physical location but your perspectives too, she adds: "Maybe take a new class or learn something new."
Pisces
This Libra new moon solar eclipse focuses in on intimacy for you, Pisces. As Quinn explains, it's moving through your eighth house of intimacy, transformation, and rebirth, so you're being asked to open up with those closest to you and relate to intimacy in a new way.
Express how you've been feeling to your nearest and dearest, Quinn suggests, adding that it'll lead to deeper bonds and new beginnings in your relationships.
The takeaway
With the balancing energy of this Libra new moon, and the close of the eclipse portal, we should all feel a breath of fresh air soon enough. No matter your sign, allow Libra's influence to encourage you to find more balance this fall season.
