This may come as a surprise given that cardio is often considered the best exercise for heart health and blood pressure. And while aerobic movement has its own benefits, exercising at a high intensity can cause a dramatic increase in blood pressure, which may not be ideal for anyone who needs to keep their blood pressure low and stable.

While all of the exercise methods reviewed did benefit resting heart rate in some way—a case for regular exercise in any form!—isometric exercise did come out on top.

Now, you don't have to stop doing an exercise you enjoy just because of this study finding. Instead, consider adding in a few isometric exercises to the beginning or end of your workout, reserving one or two days a week to focus on isometric moves, or doing a strength-based yoga flow that utilizes holds every once in a while.

Here are some other isometric movements from the mindbodygreen archive you can easily work into your routine: