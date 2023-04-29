“Even if you’re not [nervous], rarely is a protocol correctly used for measuring blood pressure,” Attia continues. Now, this isn’t to fault your doctor who is likely doing the best they can with the time and situation at-hand.

Still, you’re likely not in the best state for an accurate read. Firstly, your arm has to be at the exact same level as your heart: “It can’t be above it; it can’t be below it,” Attia notes. Your legs should also remain uncrossed—a detail some practitioners may forget during their rounds.

What’s more, a rest period pre-measure is essential: “You need to be resting for five minutes before you get your blood pressure checked,” Attia says. This means no talking, no movement, and a clear mind (read: no nervous thoughts).

In Attia’s practice, the most successful readings have actually been those that patients conduct at home. So he recommends measuring your blood pressure with an at-home device, if you can, and keeping a log.