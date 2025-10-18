October's Libra New Moon Calls For Balance—Here's What It Means For You
Libra season is now well underway, and that means we have a Libra new moon on the horizon. It's arriving Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 8:25 a.m. EDT—and it's going to bring fresh starts to our relationships, romantic or otherwise.
Of course, depending on where this new moon lands in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect. Here's what all 12 signs need to know.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun and rising signs.
Aries
It's time to focus on your closest relationships, Aries, with the new moon in your sister sign of Libra. It's going to be activating your seventh house of long-term partnerships and commitment, so your relationships could even be reaching new heights right now.
You might take your current relationship to the next level, increase commitment, or start something new altogether with a lover. (Or even a friend or business partner!) In any case, remember that Libra is a sign all about balance and reciprocity in their connections with others—something you'd do well to remember.
Taurus
Could your routine use a reset, Taurus? With this new moon landing in your sixth house of self-care, health, and habits, it's time to take care of yourself. The good news is, you can make it as luxurious as you like. Anything indulgent is fair game right now, from pedicures to massages.
After all, you and Libra are both ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and pleasure. So as you're fine-tuning your routine, let yourself enjoy it, too. The habits we stick with are typically the ones we genuinely love, so figure out what works best for you.
Gemini
You have the green light to express yourself under this new moon, Gemini. With it being in fellow air sign, Libra, this new moon is landing in your fifth house of creative expression—and encouraging you to put yourself out there, follow your passions, and let your heart lead the way.
The fifth house is also the sector of your chart that deals with celebration and casual romance, so if you're feeling flirty, don't be shy—say hi! Allow your curiosity to open you up to what's possible, get creative, and ultimately, listen to your heart.
Cancer
This new moon happens to hit your fourth house of home and family, Cancer—the very house your sign is associated with. And with Libra being a fellow cardinal sign, it's forming a tense square to your sign. The good news is, the fourth house is familiar territory for you, and that's what you'll be focusing on right now.
You could be seeking more balance in your home, whether through dynamics with your family, partner, or roommates, or physically creating more balance with redecorating or Feng Shui. Bless your home by making it a beautiful and nurturing space to be, and it will bless you back.
Leo
Feeling chatty, Leo? This new moon in Libra is ramping up your third house of communication, information, and local networks, so don't be surprised if you're booked and busy this week. Of course, you have no problem with the spotlight, so don't be afraid to grab the mic.
This is going to be a relatively relationship-focused new moon, with it in harmonious Libra, so you might have some important conversations with those nearest and dearest to you. Allow yourself to say what needs to be said—but don't forget to add a touch of Libra's diplomatic flair.
Virgo
Money on your mind, Virgo? Under this new moon in Libra, which is landing in your second house of money, material security, and self worth, it's an excellent time to make some money moves—or at least map out a budget. It's also a good time to remind yourself of what you deserve, and to allow yourself to get it.
Libra calls for harmony, so if your budget has been out of whack, it's time to balance that checkbook. And even if you like the way your budget is looking, this could also be a good time to call in more material abundance through things that feel good to you, make investments, or vie for a raise.
Libra
Happy birthday season, Libra! With the sun traversing your first house all month long, the moon is meeting up with it for this new moon—and that means it's hitting your first house of self and identity. This is the part of your chart that deals with self image, so this is a personal rebrand moment for you.
Let yourself shine, lean into new beginnings, and celebrate what makes you you. You've got the spotlight right now, and you'll be extra magnetic as a result. If you're feeling flirty, don't be shy—but also remember to get clear on and prioritize your own needs.
Scorpio
With your birthday season just around the bend, Scorpio, Libra season tends to be a somber time for you. That's because the sun—and this new moon in Libra with it—are moving through your 12th house of closure, endings, and the subconscious. It might be a little heavy, but it's giving you the activations you need ahead of your fresh start coming up.
Your subconscious mind and dreams may have a lot to say right now, so pay attention to what comes up. The big message of this new moon is balance, and as you bring balance to your subconscious, it allows you to move through life and relationships with more clarity.
Sagittarius
Hope you're feeling social under this new moon, Sagittarius, because it's making its way through your 11th house of networks and larger community. This is also the sector of your birth chart that deals with humanitarianism, so if you've been wanting to contribute to a cause, now's the time to get started.
On the other hand, this is also a time to allow your community to show up for you. You could have more influence right now, people may be looking to support you, or they may be inviting you to events—and you should let them. Say yes, lean in, and keep your eyes peeled for opportunities to connect.
Capricorn
This new moon might feel like familiar territory for you, Capricorn, as it moves through your 10th house of career and public image—the very house your sign is associated with. You're not one for slowing down on the path to success, and the good news is, you might just be getting some notoriety at work.
This could look like a promotion, a raise, or even starting a new project or collaboration. With relationship-oriented Libra at the reins of this moon, teamwork makes the dreamwork, so allow those around you to support you, help you, and lift you up in your career.
Aquarius
Have a case of wanderlust, Aquarius? Don't be surprised if it hits you, as this new moon activates your ninth house of travel, higher learning, and expansion. Of course, even if you aren't literally traveling, you could feel inclined to start a new course or expand your mind.
With this being a Libra new moon, it's an excellent time to get together with friends for a weekend vacay–or a partner for a romantic getaway, for that matter. In any case, allow yourself to not only broaden your physical horizons, but your mental horizons as well.
Pisces
This Libra new moon could be a vulnerable one for you, Pisces, as it moves through your eighth house of intimacy, transformation, and rebirth. You're being asked to open up to those closest to you and relate to intimacy in a new way—and considering you tend to struggle with boundaries, perhaps more balance is needed there. (Something to ask yourself!)
But do let yourself be raw and real, because the more you can be truly vulnerable with your nearest and dearest, the deeper your bonds will become. It could even transform your relationships, or open up new paths within them.
The takeaway
With the balancing energy of this Libra new moon, we should all feel a breath of fresh air soon enough. No matter your sign, allow Libra's influence to encourage you to find more balance this fall season.