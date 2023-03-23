If You Eat Well & Exercise But Still Feel Bloated, This Supplement Can Help
If you're a regular mindbodygreen reader, chances are you're already living a healthy lifestyle. However, even those who eat a nutritious diet, exercise regularly, and manage stress as well as they can still deal with occasional gas, bloating, etc.
Try as we might, we'll never have a "perfect" gut microbiome. Factors that lie outside of our control, like over-sterilized public spaces, can reduce our microbial diversity. And inevitable parts of life, like a bad night's sleep or a stressful day, can also take a toll on our digestive health.
Many people who have the health basics covered opt to supplement with a high-quality probiotic for a little added assurance in the gut health and comfort department. Taking mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is one targeted way to infuse your gut microbiome with beneficial bacteria that are backed by science.*
The one-of-a-kind formula features four bacterial strains that have been clinically researched: B. lactis Bi-07 eases bloating and promotes stomach comfort1, B. lactis B420 helps with weight management2, B. lactis HN019 supports digestion and regularity, and L. acidophilus NCFM encourages healthy bowel movements3.*
Together, these strains make a noticeable difference that reviewers feel within weeks, even those starting from an already healthy baseline. Take it from these nutritionists, fitness instructors, and chefs who say that probiotic+ is a cut above the rest for digestive support.*
probiotic+ has truly changed how I feel in my body.
"Prior to taking probiotic+, bloating was a normal part of life for me. After just a few days of taking probiotic+, I noticed what a positive difference it was making—this product has become a constant in my life. probiotic+ has truly changed how I feel in my body, and I now include it as part of my daily routine."*
—Ash Wilking, CPT, Rumble Boxing Instructor & Nike Trainer
I'm grateful to have found a brand I trust.
"This formula incorporates select strains to help reduce bloating and maintain a healthy weight. probiotic+ is a crucial part of my wellness routine, especially when I travel, and I'm grateful to have found a brand I trust."*
—Carlene Thomas, R.D.N., Registered Dietitian Nutritionist & Author
Helps reduce my late afternoon bloat.
"The Lactobacillus acidophilus bacteria in mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is one of the strains that I most often gravitate toward because the current research is very strong and supports its efficacy. Plus, I've noticed that my body responds to this strain very well. probiotic+ is easily digestible and helps reduce my late afternoon bloat."*
—Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, Registered Dietitian & Cookbook Author
I felt an immediate improvement in my digestive health.
"mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is the most effective probiotic supplement I have ever taken. I felt an immediate improvement in my digestive health after starting this formula. I've been including this as part of my daily wellness practice, and I am so excited to have found a product that actually works."*
—Julie Piatt, Bestselling Author and Plant-Based Chef
Any ounce of bloat I felt disappeared.
"If there's one product I'm crazy passionate about, it's a good quality probiotic. From the second I tried mindbodygreen's, any ounce of bloat I felt disappeared. probiotic+ optimizes my digestion, and I just overall feel amazing when I take it. The best part is knowing that I can always trust mindbodygreen with sourcing the best possible ingredients!"*
—Melissa Wood, Health & Fitness Coach
The takeaway.
mindbodygreen's probiotic+ supplement has helped many people take their gut health from good to great. Learn more about the product here.
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner.
Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,000 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes. She's spoken about the intersection of self-care and sustainability on podcasts and live events alongside environmental thought leaders like Marci Zaroff, Gay Browne, and Summer Rayne Oakes.