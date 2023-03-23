If you're a regular mindbodygreen reader, chances are you're already living a healthy lifestyle. However, even those who eat a nutritious diet, exercise regularly, and manage stress as well as they can still deal with occasional gas, bloating, etc.

Try as we might, we'll never have a "perfect" gut microbiome. Factors that lie outside of our control, like over-sterilized public spaces, can reduce our microbial diversity. And inevitable parts of life, like a bad night's sleep or a stressful day, can also take a toll on our digestive health.