Rumble Boxing Instructor & Nike Master Trainer

Ash Wilking is an athlete with over twelve years of martial arts experience, a second degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, a top ranked triathlete, competitive swimmer, Nike Master Trainer, and instructor at Rumble Boxing. Graduating with a Bachelors in Instructional Design and Workforce Development from Louisiana State University, Ash's expertise in process and program design amplify her focus on creating top notch fitness routines.

Ash is certified in Personal Training by the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), a Certified Functional Strength Coach (CFSC), and a Functional Range Conditioning Specialist (FRCs). Her love for fitness is evident in her high energy and sweat drenched workouts geared to both elite and everyday athletes.