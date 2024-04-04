"With the environment becoming increasingly contaminated with everything from heavy metals to plastics, we naturally increase our toxin load," explains Minich. The more toxins we take in, the harder our detoxification organs need to work in order to keep our cells healthy, clear, and functioning optimally. When left unchecked, pollutants, chemicals, and other toxins from the air, water, and yes, even our food, can build up in our bodies and have major health implications over the long term.