Why Knowing Your Mars Sign Is The Key To A Fulfilling Sex Life

There’s no such thing as "too intense" for those born with Mars in Scorpio. You love to dial up the passion to level: extreme. That’s what makes every situation memorable as far as you’re concerned. You’d rather laugh until your stomach hurts than merely chuckle, or deep dive into a friend’s relationship drama to mine the golden wisdom than proffer a surface platitude. Since most mortals can’t hang with your range, you may go through life feeling as if very few people understand you. Your true tribe—and romantic soul mate—will mirror your emotional complexity and embrace the full-spectrum feelings that you bring to the mix. And most of all, they won’t be scared off when you have one of your meltdown moments, crying, obsessing, and shaking your fist to the sky. Being THAT vulnerable is hard for you, but you need to feel safe going there with friends and romantic partners.

Intensifier Mars is actually happy in the passionate sign of Scorpio; in fact, before astronomers knew that Pluto (Scorpio’s ruling star) existed, Mars was considered the ruling planet of Scorpio, along with Aries. It may take you longer than most people to find The One since you’re a bit of a rare (and complicated) bird. Don’t give up hope that your person exists! But DO give up on trying to turn an average schmo into a soul mate—and learn to weed out the losers quickly. Scorpio is associated with the underworld, and you may be attracted to people with "a past" or brooding, simmering qualities. Goodbyes are especially hard for you since Mars in play-for-keeps Scorpio can make you possessive AND obsessive. As a result, you may waste years pining for an unrequited attraction—often because you confused one night of mind-blowing sex for true love. After enough trial runs, you’re likely to lock in a legendary love affair that will last a lifetime.

As a true master of seduction, sexual energy simply oozes out of you. But with Mars in this deeply private sign, you may only turn on your full-tilt eroticism behind closed doors. (That said, you may lean toward sexy clothes that fit your body well and show off your creative flair.) When it comes to your drive, you draw from a deep well and regenerate quicker than many. Most people can’t keep up with your productivity—and when you see a goal in your crosshairs, you’ll work tirelessly to pursue it. But careful not to get ruthless and single-minded in your quest. On one hand, you could be capable of the Scorpion sting through manipulation, while on the other, you could rise like the Phoenix from the proverbial ashes and guide others through their darkest times back into the light.