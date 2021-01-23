Now that we know exactly why you should never, ever skip exfoliation, let’s discuss the two types of exfoliators out there. First, let’s talk about the more popular and commonly known physical or manual exfoliant. A physical exfoliant typically uses some type of granules like salt, sugar or crushed grains and seeds to help lift and scrub away dead skin cells.

“Physical exfoliation uses something abrasive,” says board-certified dermatologist Amy Ross, MD. Often, these types of exfoliators can get a bad rep for being too harsh and causing the skin to become stripped and dry when used on the face.

On the other hand, chemical exfoliants use chemicals to break apart and remove dead skin cells. “These are commonly alpha hydroxyl acids (AHAs),” Ross says. “The strength of the acid can be adjusted to create safe, mild and effective exfoliation for all skin types.” Like all skin care products, it’s important to know exactly what type of skin you have and any sensitivities that you should be mindful of before choosing which exfoliant to use. Keep reading to learn exactly how to exfoliate based off of your skin type.