Orchid Care But Make It Easy: Your 101 Guide To The Blooming Beauties

There are more than 25,000 types of orchids growing in the wild and even more plant hybrids out there. This sheer variety is part of their appeal. "There are so many different types of orchids that you could grow them for your entire life and still never get around to everything," orchid hobbyist Rafael Furtado tells mbg. (Furtado should know; he's been growing orchids for the past 20 years and currently has about 100 in his New York City apartment.)