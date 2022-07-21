Orchid Care, But Make It Easy: Your 101 Guide To The Blooming Beauties

There are more than different 25,000 types of orchids growing in the wild, and even more plant hybrids out there. This sheer variety is part of their appeal. "There are so many different types of orchids that you could grow them for your entire life and still never get around to everything," orchid hobbyist Rafael Furtado tells mbg. (Furtado should know; he's been growing orchids for the past 20 years, and currently has about 100 in his New York City apartment.)

But even though there are lots of orchids out there doesn't need a beginner should try their hand at growing all of them. "Just because it has a beautiful flower doesn't mean that it's right for you," says Furtado.

If you're new to orchids, the best type for you will likely be the Phalaenopsis, or moth orchid. These orchids—named for their petal shape that resembles moths wings—can flower in most household conditions, says Kelly McCracken of High Desert Orchids.

You can find Phalaenopsis in most plant shops and online retailers, and they tend to be the most affordable orchids around. Their colorful and long-lasting blooms are also pet-friendly.