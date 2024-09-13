Advertisement
What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For The Full Moon In Pisces (With A Partial Lunar Eclipse!)
We're now well into September, with just over a week before fall begins—but not without one last full moon for the summer season. This time, it will be in the sign of Pisces and on Tuesday, September 17, at 10:35 p.m. EDT.
As the full moon closest to the autumn equinox, this is known as the "harvest moon," and it will also be a supermoon, orbiting slightly closer to Earth, making the moon appear larger. And as a partial lunar eclipse, this is an extra-special moon, kicking off eclipse season along the Virgo-Pisces axis.
Like all full moons, this is an opportunity for reflection and release, but depending on where this moon lands in your birth chart, we each have something different to expect. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
This could be an especially introspective and deep time for you, Aries, as the full moon lights up your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious. As astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS Imani Quinn tells mindbodygreen, now is the time to ask yourself what needs to be let go.
"How is the Pisces full moon eclipse encouraging you to tap into your dreams, your intuition?" she says, adding that it may very well reveal illusions or limiting beliefs you're holding on to that need to be addressed.
Taurus
How are things within your biggest networks going, Taurus? As this Pisces full moon eclipse moves through your 11th house of a larger community, Quinn says you might be realizing you've outgrown some things. "What community groups are you a part of that you're outgrowing or are keeping you from your bigger dreams, and what could they create space for?" she suggests asking yourself.
Ultimately, this moon is revealing how you can align with people in larger groups that will support you and your path, which in turn will positively contribute to the collective.
Gemini
Time to make some career moves, Gemini, as this full moon lights up your 10th house of career and public image. And with Pisces at the wheel, Quinn explains, the message is to "dream big." When it comes to your career, the sky is the limit!
And given that full moons are a time for letting go, Quinn tells mindbodygreen that your work under these moonbeams is to let go of old patterns and illusions that don't work for you so you can step into your purpose.
Cancer
Feeling expansive, Cancer? As this Pisces full moon lunar eclipse moves through your ninth house of travel and higher knowledge, Quinn says you're assessing how you've been holding yourself back.
Ask yourself if (or how) you've been limiting your own expansion or otherwise holding yourself back from investing in yourself. This could be hesitating on taking a trip or picking up a new course, for example. "Allow your dreams space for you to expand, physically and astrally," Quinn adds.
Leo
Get ready to get vulnerable, Leo! This full moon eclipse in Pisces is making waves in your eighth house of transformation, rebirth, intimacy, and vulnerability. In other words, Quinn says, "How are your own illusions making you think you're open and vulnerable where you actually aren't?"
The call to action under these moonbeams for you is to figure out how you can tap into your intuition in order to find your deepest truths. Once you've got them, don't be afraid to share them with those closest to you.
Virgo
With this full moon eclipse in your opposite sign of Pisces, Virgo, that means it's spotlighting your seventh house of long-term partnerships. Prepare for your closest relationships to be at center stage!
According to Quinn, now's a good time to reflect on any illusions that keep you from seeing what's really going on in the dynamics around you and your relationships. "And on the contrary," she adds, "how can you lean into romanticism a bit more, to allow in romance, dreams, and larger-than-life love?"
Libra
It's almost your birthday season, Libra, so what better way to prepare than by tending to yourself? That's your homework under this Pisces full moon eclipse as it moves through your sixth house of self-care, routines, and habits.
According to Quinn, all you have to do is let your intuition guide you about how to best take care of yourself. "Allow yourself to prioritize you, even if it feels hard," she adds. After all, self-care isn't selfish, and you don't need to be convinced to treat yourself to a little extra pampering. Just don't forget to let go of any bad habits too!
Scorpio
Feeling passionate, Scorpio? This full moon eclipse in Pisces is lighting up your fifth house of creativity and expression, so on the theme of letting go, do you need to let go of anything stifling that creativity? That's your focus right now.
As Quinn suggests, "Don't limit your creative expression. Release any beliefs or illusions that keep you from your own expression, and lean into the transformative power of stepping into your creative intuition." Time to let yourself be seen and heard!
Sagittarius
You tend to be a sign that likes to stay on the go, Sagittarius, but with this full moon lunar eclipse spotlighting your fourth house of family and home, it might be time to settle down a bit. As Quinn advises, "Take some time to slow down and spend time at home and with your loved ones."
It may not be your usual pace, she adds, "but it's calling for your tenderness and attention." After all, you can only know what needs fixing on the homefront if you're around enough to pay attention!
Capricorn
You're not typically one to wear your heart on your sleeve, Capricorn, but under these moonbeams, let the truth out! As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, this full moon lunar eclipse is moving through your third house of communication and information—so now's your time to "get it off your chest."
"Say what needs to be said. Let it move you. Most importantly, let it be truth," Quinn says, adding, "The more truthful, the more potent you will be." And remember, with eclipse season beginning, the truth might surprise even you.
Aquarius
How are your finances looking, Aquarius? As this Pisces full moon lunar eclipse spotlights your second house of money and material possessions, Quinn says you might want to take a closer look to make sure you're not missing anything.
Remember that the second house applies to our assets too, so think about your home, car, or stocks as much as your actual bank account. And as Quinn adds, "Be careful of any expenses slipping under the rug, and let go of anything draining your finances."
Pisces
This full moon lunar eclipse is in your sign, Pisces, which means it's lighting up your first house of self-image and identity. In other words, Quinn says, you are purging as much as you're manifesting—so it could very much feel like you're entering a new chapter.
Ultimately, she tells mindbodygreen, "You are leaning into your elusive nature to get clear, as much as you're expanding in your dreams. Live in your own duality."
The takeaway
The moon in dreamy and mystical Pisces is a great opportunity for us all to get clear on illusions and limiting beliefs that are holding us back while also dreaming big about what's possible. With a couple of full moon rituals in tow—plus a willingness to release—we can all embrace our inner dreamer as we march toward the autumn equinox.
