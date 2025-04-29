Advertisement
Venus Is In Aries For The Entire Month Of May — Here's What It Means For Your Sign
If things in your love life haven't been running smoothly, you can thank Venus' recent retrograde for that. The planet of love and pleasure made its way into fire-starter Aries on February 4, only to go retrograde on March 1.
Along its backspin, Venus has been revisiting the realm of Pisces since March 27, which has likely contributed to you feeling more sensitive, emotional, even weepy. But on April 30 (until June 6), Venus will be back in Aries, and we'll wave goodbye to those emotional waters.
With the retrograde behind us, we can resume our course in love too, whether you're single or booed up. In Aries, Venus asks us to be bold while retaining a sense of independence, so don't forget to stay clear about what you want.
Depending on your zodiac sign, of course, we'll each be impacted by Venus in Aries a little differently. Here's what to know, based on your zodiac sign.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
Shall we try that again, Aries? You got a taste of Venus in your first house of self-image and identity back in February and March, but it might have felt more like a reckoning with the retrograde in the mix.
Now that you've (hopefully) reassessed your self-image with a little more of Venus' self-love inspiration, you're ready to move forward. This time around, remember what Venus is all about: the heart. Listen to yours while Venus moves through your sign, and you'll always be on the right track.
Taurus
It's time to look inward, Taurus, as the planet of love and beauty (your ruling planet, by the way) moves through your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious. Make space for yourself to feel, and try your best not to shy away from any shadows that pop up.
The 12th house deals with dreams as well, so make note of them. Symbolism and a heightened sense of spirituality may be themes for you this month, and you're being encouraged to lean in.
Gemini
Where could you infuse a little more love and beauty into your larger community, Gemini? With Venus making its way through your 11th house of networks and humanity, you could even feel especially fired-up about a cause you believe in.
Of course, it could also just look like finding a new group of cool, like-minded people that you have a great time with. With Aries at the wheel, the idea is to let your rebellious side out a little—which is the energy of the 11th house to begin with—but it also speaks to being bold in the ways you show up for others.
Cancer
This is a powerful moment for you, Cancer, as Venus in Aries fuels your 10th house of career, public image, and destiny. It's not a time to play small but rather to step into the next phase of your career—a phase with more heart, passion, and self-assuredness.
And watch out for opportunities knocking, as well. The caveat there, of course, is that you have to be open to them. If there's anything Aries reminds us of, it's to trust ourselves, and Venus in Aries might be just the kick you need to get out of that shell and believe in yourself.
Leo
Go big or go home, Leo—that's your motto for May as Venus treks through your ninth house of growth, philosophy, and higher learning. Right now, not only is it in your best interest to keep your mind open, but it will actually feel good.
Venus is a planet that appreciates harmony, and in Aries, we're reminded that we can always start over. The ninth house can speak to literally traveling or taking up a new course, but it can also speak to spiritual growth, wisdom, and widening perspectives. Be open to it all right now!
Virgo
Feeling collaborative, Virgo? While you might prefer to go it alone, Venus in Aries is moving through your eighth house of shared resources, so you might want to think twice. It takes two to tango, and Aries is all about trying things differently, so why not you, Virgo?
Lean in to the help of others this month, and don't be afraid to be radically authentic. (It's what Aries would want.) The eighth house also deals with sex and rebirth, so if nothing else, you might find it beneficial to switch things up in the bedroom.
Libra
Suffice it to say, Libra, the past few months have not been easy for the relationship sector of your chart. All this Aries energy is activating your seventh house of partnership and long-term commitments, making it difficult for you to draw the line between self and other.
But now that you know where you stand, it's time to speak on it. Aries is your opposite sign, so the idea of being super independent and self-assured is a bit foreign to you, but that's the beauty in the duality of opposite signs: They remind us where we need to put in extra effort.
Scorpio
Prepare to pamper yourself, Scorpio, as the planet of love and pleasure makes its way through your sixth house of self-care, habits, and routines. With Aries at the wheel, it could feel like it's never been so easy to focus on yourself and get the job done at the same time.
Use this energy wisely, because it's not necessarily here to stay. Rather, it's a reminder that when you do keep up healthy routines, you feel good. When motivation is low, it always helps to remember that simple fact.
Sagittarius
Feeling flirty, Sagittarius? The planet of love is not only in a fellow fire sign (arguably one more impulsive than you!), but it's also moving through your fifth house of creative expression. In other words, someone turn on Chappell Roan's "HOT TO GO!"
A little drama doesn't have to be a bad thing for you; in fact, it might just be the rush you've been craving. After all, you're not typically one for commitment, so this reckless abandonment in the name of love is, well, kinda right up your alley. As long as you're having fun, right?
Capricorn
You're focusing on the home front right now, Capricorn, as Venus in kick-starter Aries stokes the fire in your fourth house of home and family. Above all? The energy is encouraging you to be bold in shaking things up at home, whether that's redecorating or even deciding to move house altogether.
It obviously doesn't have to be that dramatic, and in fact, redecorating would be very Venusian indeed. In any case, know what you need when it comes to your own home base, and make strides to get there.
Aquarius
Your words hold extra power right now, Aquarius, with amenable Venus in your third house of communication. Of course, charming as it may seem at first, with Aries at the reins, you might feel inclined to say some outrageous things right now.
But who's to say you shouldn't? You're a progressive and ahead of your time, so if there was ever a moment to let yourself be heard, it's now. You never know, with the right delivery, you could find that your thoughts and opinions are more influential than you may think.
Pisces
It's time to home in on your resources, Pisces, whether that's money, investments, or even your own time and energy. As Venus in Aries fires up your second house of finances and material security, you have a chance to infuse more beauty and intention into your material world.
Follow your heart and trust that abundance will follow. For your spiritual and creative sign, it's not too hard for you to imagine the possibilities—now you just have to actualize them.
The takeaway
We should finally start to feel like things are moving forward once Venus is back on track in Aries—and hopefully we can patch up anything the recent retrograde might have interrupted. No matter your zodiac sign, the name of the game as Venus is in Aries is this: Go after what you love unapologetically.